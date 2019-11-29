You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares hit record highs on upbeat outlook

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 9:59 AM

nz_ASX_291119.jpg
Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, driven by healthcare stocks and as prospects of local monetary policy easing buoyed risk sentiment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, driven by healthcare stocks and as prospects of local monetary policy easing buoyed risk sentiment.

However, trading volumes were low in the region as US financial markets were closed for a Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 per cent, or 21.30 points, to a record high of 6,885.30 by 0054 GMT. The benchmark was set for its best week since early February.

"Markets have got a bit of a head of steam at the moment," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter. "There is a fear of missing out starting to creep in as the market keeps pushing higher."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, disappointing domestic economic data also increased speculation of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia next year, driving gains in riskier assets.

SEE ALSO

Australia, New Zealand: Stocks buoyed by trade optimism and resource sector

"Investors are happy to ignore the economic backdrop and hope that the promised land is somewhat better across the valley of this economic downturn," Jennings added.

The country's gross domestic product figures due next week are expected to show another quarter of modest growth.

Australian healthcare stocks, seen as defensive plays, added up to 1.2 per cent. The sub-index was set to rise 4.8 per cent this week, highest since Nov 2018.

Sector heavyweight CSL rose 1.4 per cent to touch an all-time high.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Macquarie Group advanced up to 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, buoying the financial sub-index.

A recovery in iron ore prices on Thursday helped top miner BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group record slight gains, but falling gold miners weighed on the mining sub-index.

Spot bullion prices were marginally lower at 0054 GMT, with Newcrest Mining falling 1.2 per cent and Evolution Mining retreating 1.5 per cent.

In neighbouring New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed up to 0.9 per cent to a record high of 11,308.13.

A private sector survey by ANZ-Roy Morgan on consumer confidence in the country showed the index rose 3 points in November.

"The lift was driven by increased confidence about the economic outlook, but confidence that it's a good time to buy a major item lifted as well," ANZ said in a note.

Utilities firm Meridian Energy climbed 5 per cent, while dairy products maker a2 Milk added 2.2 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 10:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.7% in Oct: MAS preliminary data

BANK lending in Singapore was up 0.7 per cent in October from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in...

Nov 29, 2019 10:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar heads for 4th week of losses as rate risks mount

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar was heading for a fourth straight week of losses on Friday as uncertainty shrouded...

Nov 29, 2019 10:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore insurance agent fined for not declaring S$2m commission income

[SINGAPORE] An insurance agent who did not declare commission income of nearly S$2 million and did not account for...

Nov 29, 2019 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last...

Nov 29, 2019 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.17%

THE Singapore stock market extended its decline from the previous day, slipping at the opening bell on Friday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly