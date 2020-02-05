You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares rise on hopes of more China stimulus

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 10:49 AM

nz_ASX_050220.jpg
Australian shares tracked broader Asia higher on Wednesday as hopes grew that China would take more steps to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 500 people.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked broader Asia higher on Wednesday as hopes grew that China would take more steps to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 500 people.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 per cent or 26.90 points to 6,975.60 by 0201 GMT.

China is readying more measures to stabilise its economy, which includes an additional trimming of some key lending rates in the coming weeks along with the hundreds of billions of dollars it has already infused in the financial system.

The death toll passed 490 on Wednesday, as two US airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there, while Macau urged casinos to shut their doors.

"The shutdowns in China covers a fare chunk of their GDP growth and if the shutdown continues ... into a second or third month it will have a further impact on their growth which will have direct influence on our market," Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities said.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares edge higher ahead of rate decision; New Zealand flat

Domestic markets are in a holding pattern ahead of corporate earnings expected over the next few weeks, he said.

Financial stocks gained 0.3 per cent, with shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rising 0.3 per cent. National Australia Bank gained 0.6 per cent.

Material stocks climbed 0.7 per cent as a recovery in copper prices helped the index.

Heavyweight miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose as much as 1.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Elsewhere, Australian mining services provider Perenti Global said it was considering buying Downer EDI's mining servicing business. Shares of the two companies rose 6 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

Healthcare stocks rose as much as 1.9 per cent, scaling a record high, with shares of biotherapeutics firm CSL boosting gains with an up to 2.5 per cent gain.

Gold stocks were among the only losers on the benchmark, with Australia's largest independent gold miner Newcrest Mining declining as much as 2.7 per cent.

Overnight spot gold prices fell 1.6 per cent as China's stimulus measures drove investors back to riskier assets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent or 60.69 points to 11,572.18.

Fletcher Building and Fonterra Shareholders' fund gained 1.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's unemployment rate fell in the final quarter of 2019, but jobs growth softened in a mixed bag of labour data released on Wednesday that cemented a view the central bank will stand pat on rates next week.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan deputy governor says vigilant against coronavirus impact on global trade

[MATSUYAMA] Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday the central bank must scrutinise...

Feb 5, 2020 10:34 AM
Government & Economy

'Sufficient room' to ease monetary policy again amid virus outbreak: MAS

ALTHOUGH Singapore’s monetary policy stance remains unchanged, there is room within the policy band to accommodate...

Feb 5, 2020 10:25 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines' Jan annual inflation quickens to 2.9%

[MANILA] The Philippines' consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, more than...

Feb 5, 2020 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump was to deliver a triumphant State of the Union speech Tuesday on the eve of near...

Feb 5, 2020 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Australian central bank governor says jobs key for further rate cuts

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank would see a strong case for cutting its benchmark interest rate from current...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly