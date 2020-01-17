Australia, New Zealand: Shares scale fresh peaks on Wall Street strength, trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended gains to a fresh high on Friday, tracking a robust lead from Wall Street, on continued optimism stemming from a long-awaited preliminary US-China trade pact.

As of 0057 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5 per cent at 7,075. The benchmark ended 0.7 per cent firmer on Thursday, and was poised to record a weekly gain of 2.1 per cent.

Providing a fillip to investor confidence was strong retail sales data and upbeat corporate earnings reports, which pushed the S&P 500 through the 3,300 mark for the first time on Thursday, while the other main US indexes also rallied to record highs.

"The general sentiment is just bullish and the fear of missing out is also strong ... it looks as though we could hit 7,200 before the end of the month, after which we get into the reporting season where we might get a little bit of a reality check," Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Risk appetite has largely improved after Beijing and Washington inked a Phase 1 trade pact on Wednesday, marking a major step in defusing the prolonged spat that has rattled financial markets and weighed on global growth.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

"The important thing is now is there a line in the sand. Although tariffs weren't rolled back, it does mean that in the short-term things are not going to get any worse and markets are taking that very positively," Jennings added.

Mining stocks were the top boost to the Aussie benchmark, jumping 1.1 per cent to their highest since July 25 last year.

Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto gained 1.8 per cent, as it forecast higher iron ore shipments for 2020.

BHP Group, which is set to report its second-quarter production figures next week, advanced as much as 0.9 per cent, while Fortescue Metals Group added 2.2 per cent.

Investors will also keep a close eye on a raft of economic data due later in the day for China - Australia's largest trading partner and major buyer of its commodities.

Gains in Australia's 'Big Four' banks propelled the heavyweight financial stocks 0.5 per cent higher, putting them on track for a fourth straight session of gains.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's largest lender, rose up to 0.6 per cent to its highest in nearly two-and-half years, while Westpac Banking Corp added 0.7 per cent.

Crop protection firm Nufarm Ltd slid as much as 15.6 per cent and was the worst performer on the Aussie benchmark, after it warned that its first-half core earnings will likely halve from last year, citing challenging conditions across its markets.

Neighbouring New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to a fresh peak of 11,793.97.

Dairy firm a2 Milk and Gentrack Group Ltd were the top percentage gainers, rising 2.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS