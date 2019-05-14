You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares slide as Sino-US trade tension escalates

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 10:02 AM

BP_ASX_140519_69.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares plunged to a one-month low on Tuesday, as investors abandoned equities for safe-haven assets as the Sino-US trade war escalated, with China announcing tariffs on US$60 billion of U.S. goods.

At 0130 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 77.40 points or 1.2 per cent to 6,219.90. The benchmark fell 0.2 per cent on Monday.

Worries about the US-China conflict sent global stocks tumbling. China late on Monday said it will impose tariffs on a range of US goods including frozen vegetables and liquefied natural gas, despite US President Donald Trump's warning to not retaliate for his tariff hike on US$200 billion of imports from China .

"Fear and loathing on the stock market this morning... the lead overnight was very negative. Technically, our market is starting to break down. It's hitting the 6,200 mark, a significant level of support," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"All the indicators are looking very negative. Not a lot to go out there and spend your money except if it was on a gold stock," he added.

Financial stocks took a beating for a second session, plunging as much as 2.4 per cent to a one-month low.

The fourth largest lender, National Australia Bank, slipped as much as 5.3 per cent, as shares traded ex-dividend.

All the 'Big Four' banks fell more than 1 per cent, with biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia losing as much as 2 per cent.

The sell-off particularly hit asset managers. IOOF Holdings and Magellan Financial Group were down as much as 5.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Copper miners slipped after a sharp drop in base metal prices, as investors fretted over a possible fall in demand for the commodities due to the protracted trade dispute.

Mining behemoth BHP Group fell as much as 2.1 per cent to hit a 3-month low and Rio Tinto shed 1.7 per cent.

Bucking Tuesday's trend, the gold sub-index surged to its biggest intraday percentage gain in over seven months, as investors scurried to the safe haven metal as other shares dropped.

Newcrest Mining, Australia's biggest gold producer, rose 3.8 per cent, while Northern Star Resources advanced 6.2 per cent. Smaller miners such as St Barbara and Saracen Mineral Holdings also surged.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slumped 104.42 points or 1 per cent to 10,025.67.

Infratil was the biggest loser, falling as much as 6.1 per cent after it announced the NZ$3.4 billion (S$3.06 billion) acquisition of Vodafone New Zealand.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening