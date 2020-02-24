You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia, NZ shares drop as virus spread beyond China rattles sentiment

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 10:38 AM

WH_asx_240263.jpg
Australian shares posted broad-based declines on Monday as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases outside China deepened concerns surrounding the epidemic's impact on global economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares posted broad-based declines on Monday as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases outside China deepened concerns surrounding the epidemic's impact on global economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2 per cent, or 143.4 points, at 6,995.60, as of 0041 GMT, falling below the key 7,000 level and marking its worst session in nearly three months.

Less than 10 per cent of the stocks in the bourse traded in the black on Monday. The index closed down 0.3 per cent in the previous session.

The International Monetary Fund on Saturday trimmed 2020 growth outlook for China and the world economy, while an uptick in cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran has further dimmed global economic prospects and dampened risk sentiment.

"The alarming aspect is the virus showing up in patients with no connection to China, suggesting that things are about to get extremely problematic and market conditions could get exponentially worse this week," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp wrote in a note.

SEE ALSO

Virus spread beyond China drives investors to US dollar

Energy stocks slumped up to 3.6 per cent to their lowest in more than four months as oil prices fell over worries that the virus would pinch crude demand.

Oil index heavyweight Woodside Petroleum Ltd tumbled 5.9 per cent, marking its worst session in more than six months, while Oil Search Ltd declined 3 per cent.

Refiner Viva Energy Group, however, moved against the tide with a 3.7 per cent rise after announcing a A$680 million (S$629.9 million) share buyback plan.

Financials fell to a nearly two-week low, with the so-called "Big Four" banks slipping between 1.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia was down as much as 1.5 per cent.

The tech sub-index tracked declines in China-reliant US peers, that dropped for a second straight session on Friday.

ASX-listed software firm Xero lost 3 per cent, while peer WiseTech Global declined 4.2 per cent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners advanced 4.3 per cent as bullion prices rose after investors flocked to the safe-haven precious metal.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 1.25 per cent or 151.17 points to 11,922.17.

ANZ Research analysts, in a note, said they expected to see the country's growth significantly dented over the first half of 2020, as a long-term disruption to the Chinese economy could hurt imports of key supplies.

ANZ lowered its growth forecast to 2.1 per cent for the year, compared with its previous outlook of 2.5 per cent.

Air New Zealand slumped 5.5 per cent to the lowest since last June, after the flag carrier cut its 2020 outlook citing impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 10:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Virus spread beyond China drives investors to US dollar

[SINGAPORE] Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of Covid-19 outside China drove fears of a pandemic...

Feb 24, 2020 10:46 AM
Real Estate

Bangkok has 100,000 empty apartments. It could soon have more

[BANGKOK] Bangkok's condominium market, once a favorite of Chinese investors, faces a bleak year as the novel...

Feb 24, 2020 10:45 AM
Stocks

Global shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

[SYDNEY] Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside...

Feb 24, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea becomes biggest coronavirus centre outside China

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it...

Feb 24, 2020 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea braces for economic pain as virus cases soar

[SEOUL] South Korea warned that its fragile economic recovery is under threat from the novel coronavirus that has...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly