You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares bounce back on bargain-hunting, stimulus hopes

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 3:02 PM

AB_asx_100320.jpg
Australian shares bounced back from 14-month lows on Tuesday and logged their biggest gain in more than three years, as investors went bargain-hunting and hopes for global stimulus eased worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares bounced back from 14-month lows on Tuesday and logged their biggest gain in more than three years, as investors went bargain-hunting and hopes for global stimulus eased worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 3.1 per cent higher at 5,939.60 after falling nearly 4 per cent earlier in the session. It dropped 7.3 per cent on Monday in its worst drop since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said there was a little bit of bargain hunting and people were happy to breathe a sigh of relief after Monday's sharp selloff.

Boosting investor sentiment, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would soon announce measures to stimulate the economy, with a local report suggesting the package could be worth about A$10 billion (S$9.09 billion).

Overnight, US President Donald Trump said he would take "major" steps to counter the impact of the virus outbreak, prompting a 2.5 per cent rally in E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 after an early slide.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares close at near 11-month low on virus impact fears; NZ falls

"It is imperative that policymakers hasten and collaborate to roll out coordinated measures that are emphatic, coherent and timely," said Vishnu Varathan, analyst at Mizuho Bank.

Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded 7 per cent after their biggest drop in nearly 30 years on Monday, supported by hopes for stimulus and potential US output cuts.

Index heavyweight financials were the top gainers, adding 4.7 per cent. The "Big Four" banks climbed in a range of 4.2 per cent to 6.1 per cent.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 6.1 per cent after shedding more than 22 per cent in the previous 11 sessions.

Smaller peers Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank advanced 5.2 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

The energy sub-index rose 3.4 per cent on recovering oil prices, regaining some lost ground after Monday's 20 per cent drop. Oil and gas explorers Cooper Energy and Beach Energy gained 12.2 per cent and 7.9 per cent respectively.

The mining sector added 4.3 per cent, with heavyweights BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group rising 6.2 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.8 per cent to finish at 10,897.47, its lowest close since Nov. 19, 2019.

Utilities and healthcare firms were the biggest drags, with electricity generator Meridian Energy losing 2.1 per cent, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp shedding 4.5 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 02:57 PM
Real Estate

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

[MADRID] Spain's left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also...

Mar 10, 2020 02:51 PM
Technology

Temasek's ST Telemedia nabs majority stake in India cloud services firm

TEMASEK-OWNED ST Telemedia has acquired a majority stake in India-incorporated cloud service provider CloudCover,...

Mar 10, 2020 02:43 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan will respond to impact of yen moves on economy: Kuroda

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would respond as needed to any...

Mar 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes in positive territory despite oil, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back on Tuesday from its recent selloffs sparked by a strong yen, a...

Mar 10, 2020 02:24 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia mulls 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help: sources

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo is weighing an audacious 2032 Olympics bid centred on the country's not-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.