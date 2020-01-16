You are here

Australia: Shares breach 7,000 level on Sino-US trade deal

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 4:03 PM

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 per cent to a record close of 7,041.80, after a 0.5 per cent gain on Wednesday.
[SYDNEY] Australian shares surged past the 7,000 level for the first time ever on Thursday, as demand for risky assets increased after China and the United States signed a deal to defuse their trade war that has roiled financial markets over the last 18 months.

"As the ASX 200 reaches the 7,000 level, it will likely trigger some investors to review their portfolios, causing them to become more active when it comes to investing," Anthony Doyle, cross-asset specialist at Fidelity International, said in a note.

"Behavioural economists will tell you that big, round numbers (like 7,000) can have a large influence on investor emotion and behaviour."

The rally came as markets cheered the signing of the US-China trade deal that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of certain American goods.

The long-drawn trade conflict has rattled global financial markets, led to a slowdown in world economic growth, and struck recession alarms.

"The signing ... should allay worries further as US-China trade policy is seemingly now on cruise control until after the election," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note to clients.

Australia's financial stocks, which account for almost one-third of the local benchmark index, rose about 1 per cent to a two-month closing high.

