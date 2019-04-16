You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares climb as Rio Tinto, financials gain; NZ up

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 2:42 PM

colin-asx-16.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed on Tuesday as Rio Tinto rose on expectations of higher iron ore prices owing to a tighter market, despite reporting a 14 per cent fall in quarterly shipments.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4 per cent, or 26.0 points, to 6,277.40, having ended flat Monday.

Rio, the world's second largest iron ore miner, gained 0.5 per cent even as it cut its 2019 shipments estimate after a tropical cyclone hit quarterly shipments.

Supply disruptions in Australia and elsewhere have resulted in prices of the steelmaking material surging to multi-year highs, boosting shares of miners.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, peers BHP Group Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd retreated 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, ahead of their quarterly production reports this week.

Financial stocks rose 0.8 per cent, extending gains for a third straight session and hitting a 1-month closing high.

The 'Big Four' banks climbed between 0.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent, with No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia advancing 0.7 per cent.

The healthcare index advanced 1.3 per cent, supported by a 7.9 per cent jump by bionic ear maker Cochlear Ltd.

Cochlear on Tuesday announced a new implant which will be commercially available in Germany and other European countries in the coming months.

Shares of export-oriented biopharma firm CSL Ltd also ended up 0.6 per cent as the Australian dollar slipped after policymakers talked of easing.

Australia's central bank believes a cut in interest rates would be "appropriate" should inflation stay low and unemployment trend higher, though there was no strong case for a move in the near term.

On the other hand, energy stocks snapped three consecutive sessions of gains to decline 1.6 per cent as oil prices slipped on oversupply woes.

Oil & gas explorer Woodside Petroleum Ltd fell 0.9 per cent, while Oil Search Ltd lost 0.4 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 0.6 per cent, or 62.04 points, to 9,908.39. The index rose for a fourth straight session.

Dairy products maker a2 Milk Company Ltd climbed 3.6 per cent and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd added 1.4 per cent.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd was the worst performer on the index, falling 5 per cent after its full year net profit missed the firm's forecast.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Must Read

lwx_jurong_lake_district_160419_68.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Consumer

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

Apr 16, 2019
Real Estate

Sharp drop in Singapore property investment sales in Q1; potential upside ahead: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening