Australia: Shares climb on positive US-China trade comments

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 9:48 AM

WH_asx_231217.jpg
Australian shares climbed on Monday as positive rhetoric from both the United States and China renewed hopes of an interim trade deal to end their 16-month long tariff dispute.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5 per cent, or 35.9 points, to 6,745.70 by 1254 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.6 per cent on Friday.

Market sentiment warmed after US President Donald Trump on Friday said a trade deal was "potentially very close", reciprocating comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing wanted to work out an initial pact.

"Even though it isn't saying anything concrete, we know how sensitive the market is to good or bad news on that (trade) front," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec, referring to Mr Trump's comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Positive signs on US-China can be fleeting and can change in the next two hours, but for now the sentiment is looking okay for markets and we are slowly eating away at the falls recorded last week."

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise on the back of material, energy stocks; New Zealand slips

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto added 1.8 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, buoying the heavyweight metals and mining sub-index to a more than 2-week high.

Fortescue Metals Group also advanced 2 per cent as China iron ore futures jumped on Friday on signs of strong demand.

The energy index climbed as Caltex Australia rose about 10 per cent after the firm said it expected better fiscal 2020 earnings from its convenience retail business due to an improvement in fuel margins.

Woodside Petroleum gained 0.7 per cent and Oil Search rose 1.1 per cent, as oil prices firmed.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Touch Group surged 11.7 per cent, making it the best performer on the ASX benchmark, after an external auditor report found the firm to be a "low-risk business" in terms of its vulnerability to money laundering and terrorism financing.

Financials rose marginally even as No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp weighed on the sub-index for a fourth straight session, falling as much as 2.1 per cent to a near 10-month low.

Westpac said it would close an international funds transfer platform, days after the financial regulator accused it of breaching anti-money laundering laws, including enabling payments from convicted child sex offenders and "high risk" countries.

Nufarm slumped nearly 20 per cent as the crop protection firm after flagging tougher trading conditions and 'significantly lower' core earnings in the first half of financial year 2020.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent, or 20.05 points, to 10,966.35.

Utilities firm Mercury NZ added 1.8 per cent, while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp was up 1.1 per cent.

 REUTERS

