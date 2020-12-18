You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 8:52 AM

af_asx_181220.JPG
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Friday as a fresh cluster of Covid-19 cases in the country's largest city ignited fears that movement curbs could make a comeback and slow down an economic recovery.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned Sydney should prepare for more infections after 17 new cases were reported in the city's northern coastal suburbs, prompting authorities to ask residents to stay at home for three days.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 per cent to 6,722.9 by 0006 GMT, retreating from a near-10-month high hit in the previous session. But, the index is still headed for a seventh straight weekly gain.

The fresh outbreak marks the end of a two-week run of no local coronavirus transmission and has prompted other states to tighten movement across state borders.

The possibility of further restrictions ahead of Christmas season dragged shares of airlines lower, with Qantas and smaller rival Regional Express Holdings sliding as much as 4.3 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Heavyweight financials led losses on the benchmark, as Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 1.3 per cent and National Australia Bank shed 1.6 per cent.

Energy stocks also dipped despite an uptick in oil prices, with Ampol and Santos being the biggest the drags.

On the flip side, gold stocks rose 1.8 per cent and supported some gains on the metals and mining sub-index as the bullion continued its climb on hopes of more US stimulus. Newcrest Mining added 1.7 per cent and Northern Star Resources tacked on 2.6 per cent

The gold sub-index was on track for its best week since Nov 6.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to 12,950.52, with utilities and healthcare stocks leading the gains.

However, flag carrier Air New Zealand, which has been preparing for a travel bubble with Australia in early 2021, fell 1.9 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 08:53 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Dec 18, 2020 08:49 AM
Companies & Markets

SLB to seek shareholder ratification for Thye Hong Centre purchase

SLB Development has completed its S$112.5 million acquisition of all the strata units and the common property in...

Dec 18, 2020 08:29 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand business confidence turns positive first time since August 2017: survey

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand business sentiment jumped to multi-year highs in December, turning positive for the first...

Dec 18, 2020 08:26 AM
Banking & Finance

World's richest banker made US$16b after a brush with death

[NEW DEHLI] If it weren't for a cricket accident that almost killed him, Uday Kotak probably wouldn't be the world's...

Dec 18, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in virus cases in Japan and a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

GHY Culture & Media’s public tranche of IPO 16 times subscribed

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for