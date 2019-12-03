You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares drop on fresh global trade concerns; NZ down

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 11:29 AM

nz_ASX_031219.jpg
Australian shares posted their biggest intraday percentage loss in two months on Tuesday, as investor appetite was hit after US President Donald Trump said he would restore import tariffs on steel from Brazil and Argentina.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares posted their biggest intraday percentage loss in two months on Tuesday, as investor appetite was hit after US President Donald Trump said he would restore import tariffs on steel from Brazil and Argentina.

Mr Trump's move is the latest sign that the trade disputes between the US and its trading partners could continue to roil markets and fuel global growth concerns.

The US has been locked in a bitter trade tussle with China, Australia's top trade partner, for nearly one-and-a-half years now, with global markets turning volatile with regard to any trade talks progress or lack of it.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell about 2 per cent to 6,725.80 by 0023 GMT. The benchmark had finished 0.2 per cent higher on Monday, having gained in six of the last seven sessions on optimism that the Sino-US trade war was drawing to a close.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Monday, Mr Trump targeted the two Latin American nations, announcing restoration of tariffs on US steel and aluminium imports from the those countries in retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting US farmers.

SEE ALSO

Australia, New Zealand: Shares hit record highs on upbeat outlook

Denting sentiment further, the US said it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods after the World Trade Organization rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

"Whenever markets approach previous all-time highs, investors get nervous and they worry about whether the markets would be trading at these high levels... And, then what we need is a just a trigger and that came in the form of weak US manufacturing data and tariff imposition on Brazilian and Argentinian steel," said Christopher Conway, senior investment adviser at Marcus Today Financial Newsletter.

All sector-based sub-indexes on the Australian benchmark were trading lower, with technology and consumer stocks bleeding the most, posting an over 2 per cent decline each.

The heavyweight financials fell sharply with all the Big Four banks losing between 1.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

In the metals and mining space, gold stocks dragged the sub-index down 1.7 per cent, while diversified players BHP Group and Rio Tinto slipped about 1.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Healthcare stocks, which had risen along with finance stocks in the previous session, shed around 1.8 per cent with medical technology firm Avita Medical topping the percentage losers on the benchmark.

Australia's No 2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd was one among the few stocks in the green, gaining as much as 1 per cent after it upgraded its 2025 production outlook, indicating a cumulative annual growth rate of more than 8 per cent.

Meanwhile, investors await the monetary policy decision, due later in the day, with a further cut to record low rates expected only early next year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 per cent to 11,255.79, with healthcare firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and dairy firm a2Milk slipping 3 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 3, 2019 11:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Austria's glyphosate ban thrown into doubt

[VIENNA] Austria's government appeared to cast doubt Monday on whether a total ban on the controversial herbicide...

Dec 3, 2019 11:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Repsol is first oil major to pledge zero emissions by 2050

[LONDON] Repsol SA embarked on the most ambitious attempt yet by an oil major to align itself with the Paris climate...

Dec 3, 2019 11:27 AM
Government & Economy

Scotland threatens Boris Johnson's election dream

[STIRLING] Surprise victories in Scotland helped save the Conservative Party in the 2017 election but Britain's...

Dec 3, 2019 11:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Caltex Australia rejects Couche-Tard's A$8.6b bid but offers books for better deal

[BENGALURU] Caltex Australia on Tuesday rejected a sweetened A$8.61 billion (S$8.02 billion) takeover offer from...

Dec 3, 2019 11:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Oanda names industry veteran David Grant as Asia-Pacific COO

OANDA on Tuesday said it has appointed David Grant as its chief operating officer (COO) for the Asia-Pacific, to be...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly