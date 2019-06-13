You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares edge down as oil slump hits energy stocks; New Zealand flat

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 11:02 AM

BP_ASX_130619_51.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Thursday as a slump in oil prices dented energy stocks, offsetting a rise in financials which had gained on heightened expectations of further interest rate cuts by the central bank after bleak employment data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.1 points to 6,537.8 by 0241 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Wednesday.

Energy stocks fell 2.4 per cent as oil prices tumbled 4 per cent overnight after crude inventories rose amid concerns of dimming outlook for global oil.

Oil & gas explorer Woodside Petroleum fell as much as 2.2 per cent, while Oil Search and Beach Energy lost 2.4 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Data released earlier in the day showed Australia's unemployment rate at 5.2 per cent in May, higher than the 5.1 per cent forecast.

"Small positive for the financials," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut, "Certainly the central bank will be watching very carefully and if we see rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve we may well see one more cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)."

The RBA cut rates to a record low of 1.25 per cent last week, a much anticipated move given Australia's subdued inflation and weak economic growth.

Financial stocks gained 0.3 per cent, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding up to 0.7 per cent and Westpac Banking Corp advancing 0.8 per cent.

Export-driven healthcare stocks, which have large exposure to the US market, were supported by a firmer greenback.

Index heavyweight CSL rose 3.2 per cent to its highest level in over 9 months, while Cochlear added 3.1 per cent.

The metals & mining index pulled back from the previous session's gains, falling 0.7 per cent as disappointing data from China stemmed the rise in copper prices.

Copper slipped as China reported the worst-ever monthly sales drop in the world's largest vehicle market, while factory inflation slowed in May as faltering manufacturing hit demand.

Global miner BHP Group retreated as much as 1 per cent and Rio Tinto lost 0.8 per cent. Fortescue Metals Group fell up to 2.9 per cent.

Conglomerate Wesfarmers dropped up to 4.8 per cent, its worst intraday session in more than 3 months, after it said price war and subdued consumer sentiment will lead to a fall in full-year earnings at its Kmart discount retail chain.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 10,204.65.

Dairy products maker a2 Milk Company lost as much as 1.3 per cent, while Auckland International Airport added 0.7 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_Retrenchment_130619_50.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, JEP Holdings, Excelpoint

Jun 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT preferential offering oversubscribed; EGM for Waterway Point acquisition set for June 28

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening