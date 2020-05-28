You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end 1.3% firmer

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 3:23 PM

doc7armzuu9kmo1esm25iou_doc79oilepark9mlaojavp.jpg
Australian shares hit a two-and-a-half-month high on Thursday, with financial stocks powering the gains, after the country's central bank said the economic downturn due to the coronavirus crisis would likely be less severe than initially feared.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares hit a two-and-a-half-month high on Thursday, with financial stocks powering the gains, after the country's central bank said the economic downturn due to the coronavirus crisis would likely be less severe than initially feared.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.3 per cent higher at 5,851.1, hovering near its strongest level since March 11. A sub-index of financial firms advanced 3.1 per cent and was on track for its best week.

Financial stocks have rallied globally this week as countries reopen for business and investors buy into the sector, which was among the hardest hit by the pandemic and has so far lagged a recovery in broader markets.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets also attributed the surge to short-covering, and said future moves would partly depend on whether investors believe the economic fallout will be milder than expected.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe pointed to the country's success in curbing the spread of the pandemic and said employment in the June quarter may have fallen less than an earlier estimate.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares dip on Hong Kong unrest

Mr Lowe's comments, along with optimism over countries easing restrictions and potential stimulus measures, spurred hopes of a quicker-than-expected recovery, even as tensions between the United States and China over a new Hong Kong security law escalated.

"The monetary and fiscal landscape across the world suggests that galactic levels of easing and stimulus are still at the top of the agenda of governments and central banks," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

"In this context, it isn't so surprising that the global recovery trade seen across financial markets has acquired such powerful momentum."

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 bourse dropped 1.7 per cent to 10,856.69 after three straight sessions of gains.

The country's employment suffered a record plunge in April, while a survey showed outlook for business sentiment was improving "painfully slowly". 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 03:21 PM
Consumer

China Club at Capital Tower closes for good after years of losses

THE China Club Singapore, a members-only club that has been a networking ground for many corporate executives, is...

May 28, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

Global hiring stabilises even as pandemic keeps jobs market weak

[LONDON] The global jobs slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is bottoming out, if data from LinkedIn is a guide...

May 28, 2020 03:09 PM
Consumer

GSK to produce 1b doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

[BENGALURU] GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce one...

May 28, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

Can China's spenders lift the world?

[HONG KONG] The Chinese consumer has been one of the most important drivers of the world economy over the past...

May 28, 2020 02:55 PM
Life & Culture

Elon Musk's SpaceX suit is like a tuxedo for the Starship Enterprise

[NEW YORK] Michael Bay, the director of the 1998 cosmic disaster movie Armageddon, once gave an interview...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.