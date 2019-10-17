You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end 5-day rally; miners drag

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 3:20 PM

doc77kjhoaeipl1hjvz84hs_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8 per cent to close at 6,684.70, after gaining about 3 per cent over the five previous trading days.
EPA

[SYDNEY] Australian shares snapped a five-session rally to end lower on Thursday, dragged by miners as iron ore prices continued to slide on worries over Chinese demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8 per cent to close at 6,684.70, after gaining about 3 per cent over the five previous trading days.

Prices of iron ore slumped more than 3 per cent to their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday, after China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan issued a second-level smog alert that requires mills to further limit operations.

Mining behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto lost 3.3 per cent and about 3 per cent, respectively, weighing on the benchmark.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The broader sentiment was also hurt by soft US retail sales data, which raised fears about the health of the world's largest economy.

The New Zealand benchmark closed 0.3 per cent lower at 11,141.86 with payments platform provider Pushpay Holdings Ltd declining more than 3 per cent. 

REUTERS

 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly