You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 1-month high on China trade data

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 3:57 PM

doc7a51jyc1rjpfxjcg7xa_doc79oilen3mdylqzdzgu.jpg
Australian shares closed at a one-month high on Tuesday, as better-than-expected data from its biggest trading partner China outweighed fears over the deepening economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at a one-month high on Tuesday, as better-than-expected data from its biggest trading partner China outweighed fears over the deepening economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.9 per cent higher, or 100.8 points, to 5,387.3.

Data showed China's exports in March signalled a modest recovery in the world's second-largest economy, prompting investors to look past a survey that showed domestic business and consumer sentiment falling to a record low in March.

"The market is still on the hopium that massive government stimulus will save the day," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

"Both supply and demand will take a very long time to heal. I am selling into rallies and see another big downward leg on the horizon."

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end marginally lower on country's bleak outlook

Rising fears of a steeper economic downturn pushed gold prices to a seven-year peak.

The Gold index surged 11 per cent to end at its highest in over a month, with largest-listed gold miner Newcrest Mining climbing 12.4 per cent in its best session since November 2008.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 2 per cent or 195.12 points to finish the session at 9,963.90, a more than one-month high.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 03:57 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro cabbies to deliver RedMart groceries

SOME of ComfortDelGro’s 10,000-strong fleet of taxis will soon be used as RedMart grocery delivery vehicles.

Apr 14, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

Renault withdraws from Dongfeng venture, its main China business

[PARIS] Renault said on Tuesday it is pulling out of a loss-making business with Dongfeng Motor Group due to poor...

Apr 14, 2020 03:44 PM
Banking & Finance

China weighs merging its biggest brokers to take on Wall Street

[SHANGHAI] China has started the process of potentially merging its two biggest brokerage firms to create a company...

Apr 14, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

New S$8m fund to protect jobs, help freelancers in Singapore media sector amid Covid-19

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Tuesday unveiled several initiatives in a bid to protect jobs and...

Apr 14, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Bankers keep Vision Fund going with rubber bands

[TAIPEI] Forget that US$24 billion writedown  - about US$17 billion for the financial year at the Vision Fund, and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.