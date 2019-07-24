You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end at highest since Nov 2007 on trade talk hopes; NZ down

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 4:26 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at their highest point in nearly 12 years on Wednesday as investors cheered signs of progress in the trade talks between the United States and China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 per cent, or 52.10 points, to close at 6,776.70. The benchmark gained 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Many markets rose after Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that senior US officials will head to Shanghai next week to conduct face-to-face talks with their Chinese counterparts.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow called the renewed negotiations a "good sign".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financials rose 1.3 per cent to their best close since August 2018, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 1 per cent and National Australia Bank added 1.7 per cent.

Investors have also been scooping up bank stocks in recent days on expectations of monetary policy easing by month's end by the world's major central banks, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The Australian dollar fell on Wednesday as Westpac brought forward the timing of its forecast for the next Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut to October from November, citing unemployment and inflation pressures.

"Weakness in the Aussie dollar has also helped lift most sectors across the board today," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday as rising tensions Middle East tensions fuelled concerns about supply disruptions, elevating energy stocks.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Oil Search both rose 0.7 per cent.

The metals and mining sector dropped 0.8 per cent as iron ore prices fell up to its weakest in more than two weeks.

Mining behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto declined 0.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group fell 0.6 per cent.

Gold miner Regis Resources slumped 11.8 per cent and was the biggest loser on the benchmark index.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.5 per cent, or 54.71 points, to 10,812.54. The benchmark had hit a record high on Tuesday.

Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare and a2 Milk Co were the worst performers on the index, falling 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Kum Soek Ching_Credit Suisse.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Credit Suisse sees S-Reit valuations staying elevated; favours retail Reits

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly