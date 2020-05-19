You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end at over 2-month high on economic recovery hopes

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 3:35 PM

doc7an0osiaxaoo878u6vp_doc79oilepark9mlaojavp.jpg
Australian shares closed at a more than two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in mining, energy and financial stocks, as a gradual re-opening of some economies boosted sentiment and raised hopes of a demand recovery for commodities.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at a more than two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains in mining, energy and financial stocks, as a gradual re-opening of some economies boosted sentiment and raised hopes of a demand recovery for commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.81 per cent higher at 5,559.5, its highest close since March 11.

"Rising commodity prices are the main driver of the movement today... hopes of a recovery in demand persists," said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

While firmer Chinese iron ore futures that rose on hopes of more stimulus pushed up miners, energy stocks gained following higher oil prices overnight due to signs that producers are cutting output amid a steady re-opening of economies.

Earlier in the session, sentiment was helped by a robust Wall Street performance overnight on encouraging data for a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

SEE ALSO

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on coronavirus spat

"Though the domestic market did follow the vaccine's trial results, the optimism will likely not last as underlying economic conditions in the US remain dire", Mr Somasundaram added.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 1,132 while 574 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3 per cent higher on the back of gains in financial and utility stocks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on coronavirus spat

[HONG KONG] Australian exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy are in danger of being targeted by China...

May 19, 2020 03:26 PM
Consumer

French Connection says could run out of cash within months

[BENGALURU] British retailer French Connection Group Plc warned on Tuesday it could run short on cash to operate its...

May 19, 2020 03:19 PM
Consumer

Dutch court grants iconic vodka brand seizures in Yukos case

[THE HAGUE] Shareholders of dismantled oil giant Yukos locked in a legal battle with Russia announced on Monday that...

May 19, 2020 03:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

Farmworkers airlifted into Germany provide solutions and pose new risks

[BERLIN] In a normal season, as many as 300,000 migrant workers from Eastern Europe make their way to Germany to...

May 19, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 28,794

[SINGAPORE] There are 451 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Tuesday noon, as cases in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.