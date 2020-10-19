You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end at over seven-month high as restrictions ease in Victoria

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 2:12 PM

rk_AUS-stocks_191020.jpg
Australian shares ended at their highest in more than seven months on Monday after the state of Victoria, the country's coronavirus outbreak epicentre, eased months-long movement restrictions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at their highest in more than seven months on Monday after the state of Victoria, the country's coronavirus outbreak epicentre, eased months-long movement restrictions.

Driven by gains in financial and healthcare stocks, the S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.9 per cent to 6,229.40 - its highest since March 6.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, will see more freedom of movement as of Monday, with the state government eyeing the reopening of restaurants and retail stores by Nov 1.

"In terms of economic recovery, the first step is obviously (to) get the economy moving again and that involves scaling back restrictions," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

The heavyweight financial index climbed 1.2 per cent, with all the "Big Four" banks finishing higher.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise as coronavirus curbs ease in Victoria; New Zealand flat

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The possible increase in positive business conditions translates into less pressure on the financials," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Global sentiment also improved after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised hopes that a coronavirus relief package could be passed before the presidential election.

Data released earlier on Monday showed China's economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter, but missed expectations. Strong monthly figures, however, pointed to an expansion in economic activity.

The data from China is "still a pretty decent number considering you've got basically every other major economy in the world going backwards ... and by some margin as well", Mr Tao said.

Healthcare stocks gained 1.6 per cent to close at a near two-month high, propped up by a 1.7 per cent rise in CSL and a 2.2 per cent climb in Cochlear.

Miner South32 posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug 21 after posting a 3.2 per cent rise in quarterly manganese ore production.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index, slipped 0.4 per cent to 12,385.25.

The top losers were Meridian Energy, down 3.54 per cent, followed by Serko, losing 3.27 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 02:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Julius Baer sees profitability rise on client trading, cost cuts

[ZURICH] Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer on Monday flagged an improvement in profitability for the first nine...

Oct 19, 2020 02:06 PM
Government & Economy

Maybe there's hope for a V-shaped recovery after all

[SINGAPORE] China's economy is back-ish and the world can exhale. Without this rebound, the nascent global recovery...

Oct 19, 2020 01:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Jiutian Chemical proposes up to S$10.3m share placement

JIUTIAN Chemical is looking to raise up to about S$10.3 million through a non-underwritten placement of up to 170...

Oct 19, 2020 01:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Lufax may find three's a China fintech IPO crowd

[HONG KONG] Lufax may struggle to stand out in a small but influential group. It is the third Chinese financial...

Oct 19, 2020 01:45 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Jan-Sept fiscal deficit at 4.16% of GDP on higher spending

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's budget deficit was estimated at 682.1 trillion rupiah (S$63.22 billion) in the January-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for