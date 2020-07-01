You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end firmer as investors bet on fresh stimulus

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 3:39 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares started the financial year on a positive note as investors pinned hopes on fresh stimulus measures, though concerns about further lockdown restrictions in the country's second-most populous state capped gains on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6 per cent to 5,934.40 at the close of trade, helped by a burst of late-buying after the bell. The benchmark ended 1.4 per cent firmer on Tuesday after a senior central bank official said the economy would need "considerable" support for some time.

However, adding pressure on the index were reports that Melbourne would return to restrictions as it locks down around 300,000 people for a month in an attempt to stop a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec said people in the market were not expecting to go back to the same sort of retightening of restrictions again.

"The financial and economic impact of having people stay home for longer has ramifications for business, tourism and so on and that is the underlying concern."

SEE ALSO

Australia's Lendlease Group scraps dividend as lockdown hits earnings

Gold stocks jumped 4.2 per cent to their highest since last August as bullion prices firmed near an eight-year peak, boosted by safe-haven demand.

The technology sub-index rose 1.6 per cent, helped by an 8.1 per cent jump in data centre manager NEXTDC.

On the downside, healthcare stocks finished 0.8 per cent lower, dragged lower by heavyweight CSL, while energy stocks fell 0.4 per cent, led by Cooper Energy.

Helping limit losses on the main bourse was the financial index, which added nearly 1 per cent with National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking advancing 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended lower for the first time in four sessions. The index was down 0.9 per cent at 11,350.27, weighed by healthcare stocks.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare slumped 4 per cent and was the top percentage loser in the benchmark.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 03:56 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices fall for first time since 2012: Nationwide

[LONDON] Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled...

Jul 1, 2020 03:51 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

SINGAPORE's largest lender DBS will again this year cut rates on its flagship deposit account from Aug 1 amid a low...

Jul 1, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extremely strong quarter...

Jul 1, 2020 03:35 PM
Government & Economy

Investor confidence in Singapore's government fundamental to economic success: PM Lee

FOREIGN investors know and trust Singapore's government and its ability to command popular support, which has kept...

Jul 1, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's Moon calls for US-North Korea summit before US election

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in said US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.