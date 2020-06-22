You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat on fears over rising virus cases

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:25 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2 (1).jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended little changed on Monday, rebounding from a 1 per cent drop earlier in the session as fears of second wave kept investors on the sidelines, with gains among gold miners offset by losses in tech and energy stocks.

A spike in coronavirus infections pushed Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, to extend its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19 on Sunday.

The move pressured stocks with exposure to travel and tourism. Flag carrier Qantas Airways and travel services provider Flight Centre Travel Group gave up more than 4 per cent each.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.03 per cent higher at 5,944.5 points in a second straight session of gains, after falling 1 per cent in early trade. The benchmark rose 0.1 per cent on Friday.

Gold stocks jumped 4.5 per cent to a near three-week high, the metal prices strengthened in safe haven buying.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares pare gains on second virus wave concerns

Meanwhile, the financial sub index reversed course to end higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe said the economic downturn in the country was not as severe as expected.

However, Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities, said the RBA was talking up the economy, despite reality being far from it.

He added that a V-shape recovery is a pipe dream and "will meet reality in July US reporting season".

The technology sector slipped 1.7 per cent led by Altium and WiseTech Global, losing 7.6 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.

ASX 200 Energy index also ended lower following a slide in oil prices, with oil and gas explorer Cooper Energy Ltd leading lossses and ending down 3.8 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9 per cent to finish the session at 11,158.46.

Shares of A2 Milk Company dropped 4.7 per cent, after the dairy producer confirmed it was in discussions multiple parties for potential strategic options relating to manufacturing capabilities. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 03:32 PM
Transport

NZ extends cruise ship ban, tightens rules to contain virus at border

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand on Monday extended a ban on cruise ships arriving in the country and tightened measures for...

Jun 22, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as fears of new virus wave grip investors

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere...

Jun 22, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

Qantas to announce future direction soon, trying to avoid forced pilot job cuts: sources

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways has told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the...

Jun 22, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

Jun 22, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

American Airlines seeks US$3.5b in new financing

[BENGALURU] American Airlines Group Inc said on Sunday it plans to secure US$3.5 billion in new financing, to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.