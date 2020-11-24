You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as vaccine euphoria fuels recovery hopes

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 3:41 PM

file7d4far5w0c3wd9we52l.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia shares closed more than 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, as news of a third promising vaccine candidate lifted sectors such as energy, financials and industrials.

Cyclicals led the gains, with energy stocks advancing as much as 3.6 per cent to their highest in more than five months.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine could be up to 90 per cent effective, and cheaper and easier to distribute than rivals, giving the world's fight against the pandemic a third new weapon after Pfizer and Moderna announced promising trial results earlier this month.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.3 per cent higher at 6,644.1 points.

"The more of the pharmaceutical companies that come out and announce they've got a successful viral treatment, it inspires the market to maintain these very lofty levels," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It's going to take a very long time to implement them, to get them through different parts of the world, so the market is trying to get inspiration out of every announcement of a vaccine, but it's going to be short-lived," Smoling said.

Financials hit their highest in more than eight months, with the so-called "Big Four" banks climbing between 3.1 per cent and 2 per cent.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4 per cent higher.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

Thai police to deploy thousands for royal protest

[BANGKOK] Thai police will deploy nearly 6,000 officers on Wednesday for a demonstration at the office that manages...

Nov 24, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

'Alone in the dark': South Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

[SEOUL] A new round of social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday in the South Korean capital of Seoul, dealing...

Nov 24, 2020 03:30 PM
Real Estate

Pair of adjoining shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Rd up for sale with S$35m guide price

AT least three shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Road have been put up for sale in the past week, as the stream of...

Nov 24, 2020 03:23 PM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes tighter virus steps as severe cases in Tokyo jump

[TOKYO] As Japan returned to work Tuesday following a holiday weekend, regional and national authorities moved...

Nov 24, 2020 03:11 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

DBS on Tuesday said it is teaming up with JD Logistics (JDL) to provide supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for