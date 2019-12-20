You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as banking stocks drag; NZ hits new record high

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 2:15 PM

nz_asx_201263.jpg
Weighty financial stocks and healthcare units dragged Australian shares slightly lower on Friday ahead of a quiet holiday week, but clocked a second consecutive weekly gain.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Weighty financial stocks and healthcare units dragged Australian shares slightly lower on Friday ahead of a quiet holiday week, but clocked a second consecutive weekly gain.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 16.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,816.3.

The main board added 1.1 per cent this week, buoyed by Monday's jump on the back of strengthened expectations of a further rate cut by the Australian central bank as well as news of the United States and China agreeing to a "phase one" trade deal.

"Since then, there has not been anything fresh or any catalyst to warrant continued improvement in the market. Part of that is how close we are to record highs," said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australian equities are on track to mark their best year in a decade.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Banks, miners drag down Australian shares; NZ ends at record high

"It's a bit of a wait-and-see mode for markets. Next week historically it ends up being one of the quietest weeks of the year... investors and fund managers are squaring their positions as we head into the end of the year," Mr Daghlian added.

Bluechip financial stocks weighed the most on the benchmark, with the "big four" banks losing between 0.4 per cent and 0.6 per cent.

Westpac Banking Corp, the country's second-biggest lender, which has been hit by a string of lawsuits in the recent weeks, slipped for a fourth consecutive session.

Westpac on Friday appointed two people to a panel which will assess the bank's accountability in a money laundering scandal.

Consumer stocks also weighed on the benchmark, with retail store operators Wesfarmers Ltd and Woolworths Group Ltd down 0.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Jumbo Interactive Ltd was the biggest loser on the benchmark, falling as much as 16 per cent after flagging a decreased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebidta) margin.

Strength in metal prices pushed up miners, with Rio Tinto advancing 1.4 per cent, while Newcrest Mining rose 1.9 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed slightly higher at yet another record high.

Sky Network Television Ltd was the top gainer for a second consecutive session.

SKT shares added 5.7 per cent, a day after the television broadcaster agreed to buy entertainment streaming service Lightbox and merge it with its own entertainment streaming service Neon.

The benchmark kiwi stock index notched a weekly gain of 2.1 per cent, after two straight weeks of losses.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close down on profit-taking

[Tokyo] Tokyo shares closed marginally lower on Friday as profit-taking erased early gains driven by fresh records...

Dec 20, 2019 01:39 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.02% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Friday afternoon nearly flat, with the Straits Times Index up 0.02 per cent or 0...

Dec 20, 2019 12:54 PM
Companies & Markets

High Court grants Swissco 1-month interim extension for judicial management

THE Singapore High Court has granted Swissco Holdings an interim extension of a month till Jan 31, 2020 for its...

Dec 20, 2019 12:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

BEARINGS and seals supplier Raffles United on Friday said it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from...

Dec 20, 2019 12:05 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveil final budget of 1.35t yen

[TOKYO] The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are expected to cost some 1.35 trillion yen (S$17.1 billion), organisers said on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly