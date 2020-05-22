You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as Sino-US tensions heighten

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 3:43 PM

doc7aokab4zdc2qgenvbxr_doc79oilepark9mlaojavp.jpg
Australian shares closed lower on Friday as global risk sentiment was hit after tensions between the United States and China heightened over the imposition of a new law in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Friday as global risk sentiment was hit after tensions between the United States and China heightened over the imposition of a new law in Hong Kong.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.96 per cent lower at 5,497. For the week, it gained 1.7 per cent.

The United States warned China against imposing a new national security law on Hong Kong, saying any dilution of the city's autonomy could lead to a withdrawal of the favourable US trading terms that have helped Hong Kong maintain its position as a global financial centre.

Souring relations between Beijing and Washington has also made investors nervous about the Phase 1 trade deal signed earlier this year.

The Australian benchmark though closed higher for a fourth straight week.

SEE ALSO

Australia's Macquarie raises A$750m in subordinated bonds

Recent gains by the Aussie benchmark can seem odd given underlying economic factors remain dire, while the increased liquidity in markets has clearly spilled over into assets like stocks, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Among sectors and stocks, the sub-index for miners fell 0.8 per cent but gained more than 6 per cent for the week, its best weekly performance in over three years, as iron ore prices gained.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell to end the week 0.6 per cent lower. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 03:49 PM
Government & Economy

614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

[SINGAPORE] There are 614 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as at Friday noon, taking the...

May 22, 2020 03:40 PM
Consumer

Burberry warns sales to suffer, predicting peak store closures

[NEW YORK] Burberry Group warned of a severe downturn this fiscal quarter, saying that store closures due to the...

May 22, 2020 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as Covid-19 hits economy

[LONDON] Britain's government borrowed more than it has done in any month on record in April, pushing up a measure...

May 22, 2020 03:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of the trading on Friday following losses across Asia, with London...

May 22, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

Volkswagen weighs expansion for China budget-car brand Jetta

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen (VW) is exploring options to expand its new Chinese entry-level brand Jetta, including...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.