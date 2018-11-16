You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end lower as tech selloff stokes growth worries; NZ down

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 3:09 PM

colin-asx-16.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended slightly lower on Friday as strong gains for miners were tempered by a cocktail of negative factors including a tech selloff and Brexit turmoil.

The latest grim news for the tech sector, which has been under pressure in the US over the past several weeks on earnings worries, came overnight on disappointing results from US chipmaker Nvidia Corp which hammered its stock and triggered a wider selloff.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.09 per cent or 5.4 points to 5,730.6 at the close, bringing the weekly losses to a sizeable 3.23 per cent, largely hurt by global growth worries.

Turmoil in British politics also cast a cloud over markets as UK Prime Minister Theresa May's draft divorce deal that would see Britain leave the European Union came unstuck after key ministers quit her cabinet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A 2.1 per cent rise in Dalian iron ore futures and an uptick in most base metals including copper helped Australian metals and miners tack on 1 per cent.

Global miner BHP rose 1 per cent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd added 1.9 per cent.

However, these gains could not overcome losses elsewhere including in financials, healthcare and industrials.

"Australia isn't prone to the kind of pressure that a stock like Nvidia would normally place on more tech based markets in Asia... but there's some volatility and caution because there's a full trading day left in the US," said Greg McKenna, founder of McKenna Macro.

Financial stocks shed early gains to close slightly lower, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia up just 0.1 per cent while National Australia Bank Ltd shed 0.5 per cent.

Healthcare stocks also weakened, with sector heavyweight CSL Ltd shedding 0.3 per cent and Cochlear Ltd dropping 0.4 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.18 per cent or 16.19 points to finish the session at 8,809.70. The benchmark lost 1.4 per cent across the week.

Air New Zealand Ltd lost 1.8 per cent while dairy giant a2 Milk Ltd gained 0.3 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
4 DBS makes senior management changes
5 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

Must Read

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

nz-toy-161018.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

Nov 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, Sanli, Keppel Infrastructure Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening