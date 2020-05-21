You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower on China trade tensions, bank loan pain

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 3:43 PM

doc7ao1ruhhrn61c1yuwkix_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in heavyweight miners and banks, as sentiment took a hit on fears of Chinese restrictions on the country's iron ore exports and a bleak forecast about bank loan defaults.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in heavyweight miners and banks, as sentiment took a hit on fears of Chinese restrictions on the country's iron ore exports and a bleak forecast about bank loan defaults.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.41 per cent lower at to 5,550.4.

China, Australia's largest trading partner, on Wednesday announced changes to the inspection process for its iron ore imports, a move traders and analysts speculate could spill onto another important Australian export - coal.

Tensions between the two countries have heightened recently over Australia's support for an international probe into the origin of the novel coronavirus.

"There's some real nervousness that new laws could be used to extend the restrictions China has imposed on barley and beef imports onto essential exports like iron ore," said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets.

SEE ALSO

Pandemic crushes Australia's dividends with banks leading fall

Among sectors, the mining index fell for a second consecutive session.

Financials stocks snapped two sessions of gains, with the "big four" banks shedding between 0.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

"The banking sector still faces a high level of uncertainty about the extent of defaults and impediments", Ms Rodda said.

Australian banks' will see a fall in their capital buffers over the year due to likely loan losses as thousands of jobs are lost, the head of the prudential regulator said.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 858 while 768 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5 per cent lower, dragged lower by financials.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 03:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell evacuates foreign staff from Iraq's Basra Gas project: executives

[BASRA] Shell temporarily evacuated foreign staff, numbering around 60, from Iraq's Basra Gas Company for security...

May 21, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

SoftBank to sell 5% of domestic telco to raise cash

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group said it plans to sell 5 per cent of its domestic telco SoftBank Corp as part of its plan to...

May 21, 2020 03:35 PM
Garage

Private capital platform CapBridge gets backing from SGInnovate, Hong Kong govt-linked Cyberport

CAPBRIDGE, a private capital platform backed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has got equity investments from...

May 21, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that...

May 21, 2020 03:27 PM
Government & Economy

448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 29,812

[SINGAPORE] There are 448 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Thursday noon, as cases in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.