Australia: Shares end lower on China trade tensions, bank loan pain

Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in heavyweight miners and banks, as sentiment took a hit on fears of Chinese restrictions on the country's iron ore exports and a bleak forecast about bank loan defaults.

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in heavyweight miners and banks, as sentiment took a hit on fears of Chinese restrictions on the country's iron ore exports and a bleak forecast about bank loan defaults.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.41 per cent lower at to 5,550.4.

China, Australia's largest trading partner, on Wednesday announced changes to the inspection process for its iron ore imports, a move traders and analysts speculate could spill onto another important Australian export - coal.

Tensions between the two countries have heightened recently over Australia's support for an international probe into the origin of the novel coronavirus.

"There's some real nervousness that new laws could be used to extend the restrictions China has imposed on barley and beef imports onto essential exports like iron ore," said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Among sectors, the mining index fell for a second consecutive session.

Financials stocks snapped two sessions of gains, with the "big four" banks shedding between 0.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

"The banking sector still faces a high level of uncertainty about the extent of defaults and impediments", Ms Rodda said.

Australian banks' will see a fall in their capital buffers over the year due to likely loan losses as thousands of jobs are lost, the head of the prudential regulator said.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 858 while 768 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5 per cent lower, dragged lower by financials.

REUTERS