Australia: Shares fall as new coronavirus strain spooks market

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 9:00 AM

nz_asx_221220.jpg
Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy and gold stocks leading the declines, as oil prices dropped and investors exited risky assets over concerns of a new highly transmissible coronavirus strain in Britain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy and gold stocks leading the declines, as oil prices dropped and investors exited risky assets over concerns of a new highly transmissible coronavirus strain in Britain.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.3 per cent by 0021GMT.

The new coronavirus strain, indentified in the UK, is said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original. It has led to a shut-down of much of Britain and set off tighter restrictions in Europe.

India, Pakistan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Jordan, Hong Kong, among others, have suspended travel for Britons, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely to the UK.

Meanwhile, oil prices plunged as tighter restrictions and fresh travel curbs sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

As a result, the Australian energy index tumbled more than 2 per cent to hit its lowest since Nov 23. Santos and Woodside Petroleum both fell as much as 2.4 per cent to each touch a near three-week low.

Gold stocks declined about 2 per cent as bullion prices fell.

Ramelius Resources shed over 5 per cent to hit a one-week low, while Silver Lake Resources fell more than 4 per cent. The wider mining sub-index fell as much as 1.3 per cent.

Bucking the downward trend, healthcare stocks gained 0.5 per cent, with CSL adding about 1 per cent and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare gaining about a percent.

MGC Pharmaceuticals jumped 16.7 per cent after it was granted an assistance of 3.1 million euros (S$5.1 million) cash grant from Malta Enterprise to set up a fully functional GMP facility for the production of ArtemiC in Malta.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.9 per cent to 12,681.69.

Pacific Edge gained over 8 per cent, while Mercury NZ added over 5 per cent.

REUTERS

