You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on caution ahead of US presidential debate

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 10:10 AM

af_asx_300920.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, as investors pulled out of risky bets ahead of the first US presidential debate, even as the domestic Covid-19 situation improved.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped up to 1.5 per cent in early trade and was on track for a third straight day of losses, after Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak.

Global developments largely overshadowed an improving coronavirus situation in Australia's hotspot of Victoria state, where 13 new cases were reported on Wednesday, far less than a peak of more than 700 cases logged in early August.

Barring a 0.7 per cent gain by gold stocks, all major sub-indexes were trading in the red.

Energy stocks, down as much as 2.1 per cent, were the top losers among sectors due to an overnight 3 per cent drop in oil prices over demand concerns.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares give up early gains as miners, banks weigh

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Whitehaven Coal lost up to 6.4 per cent and was the top percentage loser on the sub-index, followed by Viva Energy, down 4.5 per cent.

Sector heavyweight Santos fell 3 per cent, despite a state panel approving its A$3.6 billion (S$3.5 billion) Narrabri gas project.

Tech stocks halted a three-day winning streak and fell up to 1.6 per cent, with losses in EML Payments and Afterpay weighing on the sub-index.

Financials extended their losing streak to a third session.

The "big four" banks slipped between 1.7 per cent and 2 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 per cent to 11,699.14 by 0105 GMT.

Shares of a2 Milk hit their lowest in over six months, and were the top drag on the benchmark for the third consecutive day after projecting a bleak earnings outlook on Monday.

The country's business sentiment improved in September amid growing confidence that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control, an ANZ Bank survey showed.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 10:15 AM
Stocks

China Evergrande rises 13.9% after deal with Hengda investors

[HONG KONG] Shares of China Evergrande Group rose as much as 13.9 per cent after the property developer reached a...

Sep 30, 2020 09:51 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's factory output rises for third month in August

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output rose for the third straight month in August, in a positive sign for manufacturers as...

Sep 30, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.2 per cent or 3....

Sep 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at Wednesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Wednesday morning with healthy gains following another batch of data...

Sep 30, 2020 09:33 AM
Government & Economy

China's factory activity expands at a faster pace in Sept: official PMI

[BEIJING] China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in September thanks to a return to exports growth after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Phase 3 reopening will not see big jump in business: economists

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

MediShield Life to be enhanced, but premiums set to rise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.