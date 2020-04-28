You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on dashed hopes for fresh stimulus; New Zealand gains

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 3:27 PM

file7a6064dl683y2rckgz4.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday after the Treasury said it was not working on any new stimulus packages at the moment, while the country readied to relax some restrictions amid a decline in coronavirus cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2 per cent lower to close at 5313.1. The benchmark rose 1.5 per cent on Monday.

Market participants were disappointed by the lack of new stimulus measures even as the underlying economic conditions remained dire, said Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcus Today.

Measures of Australian business and consumer sentiment suffered their steepest falls on record in March, while the central bank governor has predicted unemployment to be around 10 per cent by June.

The sub-index for energy stocks lost about 1.4 per cent as oil prices dived on dwindling storage capacity and dismal demand.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand's NZX faces technical issues as trading volumes soar

Oil explorers Santos and Oil Search ended 1.9 per cent and 1.6 per cent lower, respectively.

Healthcare stocks also slipped, with benchmark heavyweight CSL falling 1.6 per cent after rising for two consecutive sessions.

Gold stocks fell, with heavyweight Newcrest Mining down 2 per cent, as gold prices fell in the face of easing coronavirus related restrictions in some countries.

Australia's second-largest bank Westpac Banking Corp closed nearly 3 per cent higher despite saying it would write down more than A$3.67 billion (S$3.37 billion) in its first-half results due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark index rose 3.3 per cent to end at its highest close in over a week, as trading resumed following a holiday on Monday.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading Tuesday following weeks of volatility caused by the...

Apr 28, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

528 new Covid-19 cases take Singapore tally to 14,951

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday, taking the...

Apr 28, 2020 03:26 PM
Consumer

Game on: Japan group offers retro consoles to cooped-up kids

[TOKYO] A group of Japanese retro video game enthusiasts is hoping that lockdown-induced boredom will convert today'...

Apr 28, 2020 03:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard says KPMG could not review all data for audit

[BERLIN] Wirecard said an independent audit by KPMG uncovered no need to restate earnings, but added that all the...

Apr 28, 2020 03:22 PM
Transport

Japan's ANA net profit dives 75% as virus hits air travel

[TOKYO] Japanese airline ANA Holdings said Tuesday its annual net profit dived 75 per cent, hit by massive falls in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.