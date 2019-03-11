You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares falter on weak US, China data; NZ down

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 2:44 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Monday, led by financial and energy stocks, after downbeat data from the United States and China stoked concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.4 per cent, or 23.6 points, to 6,180.20 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 1 per cent on Friday.

Markets retreated after payroll data from the United States on Friday showed employment growth in the world's largest economy almost stalled in February, adding to signs of a cooling economy.

Risk sentiment was also dampened by weak Chinese inflation and new loans data released on the weekend, adding to dismal trade figures on Friday and pointed to lacklustre demand in Australia's largest trading partner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, a pledge by the People's Bank of China to further support the economy by spurring loans and lowering borrowing costs helped to cushion some market losses.

Mining majors BHP Group Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

Energy stocks slumped 1.6 per cent to a more than three-week closing low ahead of a Norwegian deal on Friday that is expected to affect Australia's biggest oil and gas explorers.

Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will sell its stakes in oil and gas explorers and producers, according to a government plan.

Among the firms affected are Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Santos Ltd and Beach Energy Ltd, which lost between 1.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent on Monday.

The financial sub-index slipped 0.2 per cent after chief executives of Australia's largest lenders appeared before a parliamentary hearing on Friday. The chiefs of other major banks are expected to appear later this month. Adding to the sector's woes, Australia's corporate watchdog rebuked banks and financial services firms on Monday for delays in fixing internal systems that resulted in customers paying fees for services they had not received.

Investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd fell 2.3 per cent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Ltd edged lower.

Gold stocks added 4.5 per cent.

Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's largest gold miner, advanced 3.8 per cent after it announced a deal to buy a copper and gold mine in Canada for US$806.5 million and said it was open to more deals.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.52 per cent, or 49.42 points, to finish the session at 9,390.85.

Dairy products maker a2 Milk Company Ltd slipped 2.7 per cent and electricity retailer Meridian Energy Ltd dipped 1.9 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
4 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
5 Retirement income products: flavour of the times

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Keppel T&T, DLF Holdings, Metech International, Ryobi Kiso

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening