You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares gain 2% as central bank trims rates, expands bond buying

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 2:08 PM

nz_asx_031161.jpg
Australian shares on Tuesday closed 2 per cent higher to notch their best session in nearly a month, buoyed by the central bank's decision to trim interest rates and launch quantitative easing (QE).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares on Tuesday closed 2 per cent higher to notch their best session in nearly a month, buoyed by the central bank's decision to trim interest rates and launch quantitative easing (QE).

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.9 per cent higher at 6,066.40 after marking its strongest intraday session since Oct 5. The benchmark gained 0.4 per cent in the previous session.

The Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed interest rates to near zero on Tuesday and expanded its bond-buying programme, as widely expected, a much-needed salve to aid economic recovery from the country's worst recession in a generation.

"QE is different and they are talking about 100 billion, so that will be well-received. It is not a solution, it just keeps things going in the short term," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

While Australia has controlled the spread of the virulent disease and opened its economy earlier than expected, domestic and international borders remain closed, business investment is weak and consumer spending is still tepid.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Australia shares also tracked major indices on Wall Street higher on the eve of the US Presidential election, with investors bracing for short-term trading turmoil and major long-term policy shifts.

Joe Biden leads in national opinion polls, but races are tight in battleground states that could tip the election to Donald Trump.

Analysts said if there is no clear winner, the outcome most likely to shake equity markets in the near term.

Domestic energy stocks were the top performers after closing 5.3 per cent higher, buoyed by a rebound in oil prices.

The Australian gold index rallied as their safe-haven appeal brightened on uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US election and a spike in global coronavirus cases.

Financials added more than 1 per cent, with the so-called "Big Four" banks, except Westpac Banking, closing firmer.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5 per cent higher at 12,130.31, with Pushpay gaining 4.6 per cent and Fletcher Building adding 3.3 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 02:10 PM
Consumer

Delivery giant Meituan weighing second listing in China: sources

[NEW YORK] Meituan is considering a second listing in China as soon as next year after its Hong Kong shares more...

Nov 3, 2020 01:53 PM
Garage

Temasek, Heritas Capital invest in China agrifood tech fund by Bits x Bites

CHINESE venture capital Bits x Bites has achieved the US$30 million first close of its new US$70 million fund to...

Nov 3, 2020 01:50 PM
Stocks

BlackRock upgrades EM, Asia stocks on Blue Wave expectations from US election

[NEW YORK] BlackRock upgraded Asia ex-Japan and emerging market equities to overweight one day ahead of the US...

Nov 3, 2020 01:47 PM
Stocks

STI jumps 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon as investors eye US election results

SINGAPORE shares extended gains from earlier in the day in tandem with the rest of Asia on Tuesday afternoon, on...

Nov 3, 2020 01:29 PM
Banking & Finance

China issues draft rules to regulate online micro-lending business

[BEIJING] China's central bank and regulators issued draft rules on Monday to boost the oversight of online micro-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

S$1 kopi, freshly made by a robot

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for