You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as investors bet on potential Covid-19 vaccine

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 3:37 PM

file7avaszvwpeasq1i1y296yl.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares finished higher on Monday in a choppy session as firmer job advertisement numbers and prospects of first batches of a Covid-19 vaccine by early next year outweighed the extension of virus-driven lockdowns in Melbourne.

Investors took some solace from the government's deal with CSL to manufacture two vaccines - one developed by rival AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and another developed in CSL's own labs with the University of Queensland.

Sentiment was also buoyed to a degree after job ads rose for a third straight month in August, though economists remained cautious about the outlook for jobs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 per cent to 5,944.8 at the close of trade, after starting the session in negative territory.

"I definitely think the vaccine will be a very big boost in terms of confidence that will mean we can start reopening the economy," said James Tao, analyst at CommSec.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares fall as tech weighs, Melbourne extends lockdown

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Tao added the positive developments regarding the vaccine and the lockdown in Victoria were opposing forces at the moment and would determine which way investor confidence would shift.

Coronavirus hotbed Victoria state's extension of a hard lockdown in capital Melbourne on Sunday until September-end had weighed on the benchmark early in the session as investors anticipated further job losses.

Miners ended 2 per cent higher after iron ore futures jumped on a recovery in downstream steel demand, with an added boost from gold stocks.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbed 2.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent to finish the session at 11,859.45.

Local shares of Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group both added 1.5 per cent each.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 03:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

[LONDON] Euro zone bond yields rose across the board on Monday on signs of an improved global economy and ahead of a...

Sep 7, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

Russian ex-Gulag town on China's doorstep eyes rebirth

[SVOBODNY, Russia] The remote Russian town of Svobodny has languished in misery for decades but the launch of new...

Sep 7, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,044.

Sep 7, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares start week on firm footing, vaccine developments eyed

[BENGALURU] European shares rebounded on Monday after a Wall Street-led rout in technology stocks kept global...

Sep 7, 2020 03:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Surging repayments drive Australian credit card loans to 15-yr low

[SINGAPORE] Australians' credit card debts fell to a 15-year low in July, data showed on Monday, as the pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.