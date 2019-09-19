You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as jobless rate fuels stimulus hopes; NZ up

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 4:16 PM

doc7766aupikegerogo1m2_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended about 0.5 per cent or 32.4 points higher at 6,714.50 by 0539 GMT.
EPA

[SYDNEY] Australian shares advanced on Thursday led by financial sector stocks as data showing unemployment at its highest in a year reinforced expectations of more central bank stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended about 0.5 per cent or 32.4 points higher at 6,714.50 by 0539 GMT. The benchmark shed 0.2 per cent on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 5.3 per cent in August as more people looked for work.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note that the data was broadly consistent with the Reserve Bank of Australia's forecasts but would add to "pressure for further rate cuts".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We expect that a further increase in the unemployment rate 5.4 per cent by the end of the year and subdued economic activity will force the RBA to cut interest rates to 0.5 per cent by early next year", Ben Udy, Australia & New Zealand economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

Energy stocks ended 0.4 per cent lower, wiping out earlier gains, with oil and gas heavyweights Santos Ltd and Oil Search both reversing course to close about 0.5 per cent lower.

The mining sector was dragged lower by gold stocks, after bullion prices fell in light of the US Fed's mixed signals, with gold explorers Silver Lake Resources and Saracen Mineral among the top losers by the close.

Miners were also hit by lower iron ore prices, which were dragged lower by increasing supply in China, while copper prices slipped as concern about demand and economic growth dominated sentiment.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.2 per cent or 26.2 points higher at 10,801.05, lifted by energy and healthcare stocks.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

nz_singpost_190936.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost's struggling US units fail to find suitable buyers, to seek court protection

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly