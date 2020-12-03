You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as miners ride iron ore rally, rival drops forecast

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:05 AM

nz_asx_031247.jpg
Australian shares rose on Thursday as miners almost single-handedly lifted the index, buoyed by a rally in iron ore prices and a downgraded full-year iron ore forecast by Brazilian mining rival Vale.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday as miners almost single-handedly lifted the index, buoyed by a rally in iron ore prices and a downgraded full-year iron ore forecast by Brazilian mining rival Vale.

Rising iron ore prices owing to a strong demand for the steel-making ingredient in China, Australia's top trading partner, had Aussie miners extending gains into a third session, jumping 3.4 per cent to over three months high.

BHP Group hit an over 10-month high, Rio Tinto surged to its highest since May 2008, and Fortescue Metals Group hit a record high on rising iron ore prices and lowered full-year iron ore forecast by Brazilian rival Vale SA, expected to benefit the Aussie miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 per cent to 6,616.8 by 2330 GMT, on track for its third straight gain session.

Among losers, financials were down 0.3 per cent with three of the four top banks trading in the red.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Conglomerate Macquarie Group declined 0.7 per cent on acquisition of US-based investment management firm Waddell & Reed Financial for US$1.7 billion.

Qantas Airways said the reopening of Australian state borders would boost its financial position and allow it to return to 68 per cent of pre-pandemic domestic capacity in December, and nearly to 80 per cent in the March quarter. However, shares slipped up to 1.1 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower, after advancing up to 0.4 per cent in the early trade.

Gains in financials and utilities were offset by healthcare firms.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's building consents in October rose a seasonally adjusted 8.8 per cent, compared with a 3.6 per cent rise in the previous month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 09:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Li Ka-shing's son partners Peter Thiel to set up US$595m blank-cheque company

[HONG KONG] Billionaire Richard Li, who broke away from his famous father Li Ka-shing decades ago to build his own...

Dec 3, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Australia says international borders to stay shut for 'some time' despite vaccine progress

[SYDNEY] Australia's borders will likely stay closed for "some time", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday...

Dec 3, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday morning on growing hopes Washington lawmakers...

Dec 3, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, amid mixed trading in stocks in the region and the US, and the listing of...

Dec 3, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia debuts on SGX at S$1.13, 21.5% above IPO price

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) began its trading debut at S$1.13 on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard on Thursday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Over 1,000 Chinese researchers quit US; agents target Biden team: US officials

Trump expected to sign bill that could delist Chinese companies: White House

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for