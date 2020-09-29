You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares give up early gains as miners, banks weigh

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 3:19 PM

af_asx_290920.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gave up early gains to close flat on Tuesday, with miners and financials weighing the most, as investors closed positions at the end of the month while uncertainties surrounding the US elections kept market sentiment in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed little changed at 5,952.1, after rising 0.7 per cent earlier in the day to hit its highest in nearly three weeks.

The benchmark looked set to post its first monthly drop in six but was up about 1 per cent so far in the quarter.

"With the month-end going on, everyone is trying to lock in their performance, and on top of that there is uncertainty playing out with the upcoming elections in the United States," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer of DeepData Analytics.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set for their first debate of the 2020 presidential elections later in the day.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Stocks shrug off global rally; US dollar falls

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Heavyweight financials fell 0.4 per cent, all Big Four lenders declined, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking shedding 0.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Bank of Queensland was the top loser, declining 7.2 per cent after the Brisbane-based lender warned of a pre-tax loan impairment expense of A$175 million (S$169.7 million) in its annual results, mostly due to the Covid-19 impact.

Miners, reliant on exports to China, were among the top drags, as political tensions between Australia and the world's second-biggest economy weighed.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto declined 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

Gains in the energy and the industrials sectors capped the losses, with energy firms advancing 0.6 per cent.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.5 per cent to 11,742.09.

Dairy firm a2 Milk extended losses into a second session, declining 4.9 per cent, while NZ-listed shares of Westpac Banking lost 0.7 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 03:20 PM
Companies & Markets

UOA unit proposes to sell Kuala Lumpur office tower at discount to UOA Reit

A SUBSIDIARY of Singapore and Australia-listed property group United Overseas Australia (UOA) is proposing the sale...

Sep 29, 2020 03:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi to open its largest wealth hub globally in Singapore in December

CITI will open its largest wealth hub globally in Singapore in December, tapping into growing wealth with a safely-...

Sep 29, 2020 03:07 PM
Consumer

Britain's Greggs to cut jobs as outlook uncertain

[LONDON] British baker Greggs said on Tuesday its sales had improved in September after a slow August but cautioned...

Sep 29, 2020 02:52 PM
Government & Economy

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonising milestone' of 1m

[SYDNEY] The global death toll from Covid-19 rose past one million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak...

Sep 29, 2020 02:31 PM
Life & Culture

In changing Saudi Arabia, first dog cafe delights pet lovers

[KHOBAR] Dog owners in Saudi Arabia can now enjoy a cup of coffee alongside their beloved pets at a new cafe - a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

SIA offers tours and inflight dining experiences, drops flights to nowhere

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.