Australia shares hit 5-month peak; NZ edges up

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 2:34 PM

colin-asx-1.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a five-month peak on Friday as investors snapped up financials and defensive stocks, but gains were capped by losses in oil producers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4 per cent, or 23.7 points, to close at 6,192.70. It gained 0.4 per cent on the week.

Oil prices rose on Friday amid output cuts by OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a global economic slowdown prevented crude from climbing further.

Energy stocks dropped more than 1 per cent, with sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search declining 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

Transport fuel supplier Caltex was the index's biggest per centage loser with its 5 per cent fall as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Financials, the biggest sector on the benchmark, offset weakness elsewhere to lead the market higher. Shares of Insurance Australia Group, up more than 3 per cent to its highest close in more than three weeks, was the sector's top gainer.

The Big Four banks advanced, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising the most with a 0.5 per cent gain for the day.

"I think we are seeing a preference for more peripheral players. The support we're seeing is in stocks that have been beaten up recently," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"Some of the insurance stocks had a rough time through reporting, and some investors think their shares have got to bargain levels."

Property trusts also gained as a combination of weak Chinese data and trepidation over the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks turned some investors towards more defensive stocks.

Meanwhile, data from China showing factory activity remained in contractionary territory for a third month pressured mining stocks .

They fell 0.4 per cent despite China's iron ore futures rising for a third consecutive session on Friday alongside steel prices, as investors banked on stronger steel demand from manufacturers and construction projects.

Rare earth minerals miner Lynas Corp extended its losses from Thursday and was the biggest drag on the index.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZ 50 index edged higher supported by gains in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp and Fletcher Building Ltd.

The New Zealand benchmark index gained for a fourth consecutive week, up 0.5 per cent at the end of Friday.

REUTERS

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

BP_MSCI_010319_46.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Mar 1, 2019
Technology

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

