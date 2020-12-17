Australia: Shares hit near 10-month closing high on faster recovery projection

Australian shares jumped on Thursday to their highest close in nearly 10 months, as projection of a faster economic recovery next year, and strong November employment data lifted sentiment.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares jumped on Thursday to their highest close in nearly 10 months, as projection of a faster economic recovery next year, and strong November employment data lifted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.2 per cent higher at 6,756.70, its highest close since Feb 25, and marking a second straight session of gains.

Australia's treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said the economy would grow 4.5 per cent in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 4.25 per cent made just two months before, signalling a quicker recovery from the first recession in three decades.

Supporting the projection, November employment figures beat expectations, pushing the jobless rate lower in a sign that monetary and fiscal stimulus was bringing the country back on its feet after the pandemic blows.

Mr Frydenberg said resource exports were expected to rise 5 per cent in 2021/22 even with rising tensions with China, the country's largest trading partner.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"With Australia placed to benefit from rising commodity demand in 2021 as the world's recovery gathers pace and the local economy recovers strongly, Australian equity markets head into the year-end in rude health," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

Heavyweight miners and financials were the top boosts, adding 1.7 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. All "Big Four" banks ended in positive territory, while mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained about 1.8 per cent each.

Tech stocks continued their winning streak, closing at a record level. Afterpay was the biggest gainer in the index, marking a record closing level for the fourth session in a row.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.5 per cent to close at 12,888.77.

The economy grew a record 14 per cent in the third quarter, and 0.4 per cent annually, beating expectations on both counts as industrial and commercial activity rebounded from the pandemic lows.

REUTERS