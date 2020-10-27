You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares hit near three-week low as global virus cases resurge

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 9:49 AM

nz_asx_271020.jpg
Australian shares tracked global stock markets lower on Tuesday and hit a near three-week low, hurt by concerns about the global economic health as cases of the novel coronavirus surged in Europe and the United States.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked global stock markets lower on Tuesday and hit a near three-week low, hurt by concerns about the global economic health as cases of the novel coronavirus surged in Europe and the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.1 per cent to 6,085.8 by 0044 GMT in a broad-based sell-off and was on course for its fourth straight session of losses. The benchmark slipped 0.2 per cent on Monday.

Record daily jumps in infections in the United States, Russia and France weighed on Asian markets, while US stocks dropped overnight as a surge in domestic cases added to worries over dimmed prospects of a stimulus package.

In Australia, the energy and the technology sub-indexes dived more than 2 per cent each and led the declines on the benchmark.

Tech shares marked their worst intraday session since Sept 24, while the energy sub-index touched a near three-week low.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares slip as US and Europe Covid-19 cases jump

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The metals and mining index dropped 1.5 per cent, with global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group both down 1.4 per cent.

Zip Co slid 5.8 per cent and was the biggest percentage loser on the Australian benchmark, while online retailer Adore Beauty Group lost up to 5 per cent, taking the newly listed company's losses since listing to about 18 per cent.

Elsewhere, Boral climbed 4.7 per cent after the building materials supplier announced a 50 per cent stake sale in USG Boral to Germany's Gebr Knauf for A$1.43 billion (S$1.39 billion).

In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2 per cent to its lowest level in more than two weeks, with losses in financials and utility sectors weighing on the benchmark.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 10:01 AM
Garage

Grab and Microsoft to help some drivers transition to tech careers

GRAB is partnering Microsoft to help interested drivers in Singapore switch to entry-level software development...

Oct 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of China to boost debt team by 40% amid offshore deal surge

[NEW YORK] Bank of China (BOC) plans to expand its headcount in the offshore bond business by 40 per cent as it...

Oct 27, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street tumble; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street overnight.

Oct 27, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with losses as investors returned from a long weekend, with Wall...

Oct 27, 2020 09:39 AM
Transport

ANA signs up for jet fuel made from renewable materials in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Japan's largest airline has signed up for jet fuel made from renewable materials in Singapore in a small...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for