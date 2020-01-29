You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares inch higher on financials, tech; NZ slips

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 2:59 PM

asx.jpg
Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday helped by financial and technology stocks amid cautious trading, even as investors kept a wary eye on the fast-spreading coronavirus.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday helped by financial and technology stocks amid cautious trading, even as investors kept a wary eye on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 per cent to close at 7,031.50, following a 1.4 per cent fall on Tuesday.

Markets across the world stabilised as the head of the World Health Organization and China President Xi Jinping expressed confidence in the country's ability to stem the virus outbreak.

"Markets pulled back from escalating risk aversion overnight as numbers on the death toll and infections from Coronavirus steadied," analysts at Mizuho wrote in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, rising infection and casualty count over the next few days and weeks will strain some of the relief moves witnessed, the note said.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end lower as coronavirus spreads; NZ down

China's death toll from the virus has risen to 132 with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease, which has curbed travel and prompted businesses to close operations.

Australian financial stocks finished 1 per cent higher, propped up by the Big Four banks, as an immediate rate cut by the central bank appeared less likely, following quarterly inflation data.

Australian inflation ticked 0.7 per cent higher in the final quarter of 2019, higher than forecasts of a 0.6 per cent increase.

"We don't think the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will respond to this until trimmed mean inflation starts to pick up considerably... this cements our view that a RBA move next week is materially less than a 50 per cent probability," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Technology stocks advanced 1.7 per cent, tracking its US peers to rebound from its worst day in three weeks in the previous session.

Industry behemoth WiseTech Global Ltd ended up 3.5 per cent, while software maker Iress Ltd finished 3.4 per cent higher.

Drugmaker CSL Ltd firmed more than 1 per cent, helping the healthcare industry close up 1.1 per cent.

However, gains for Australian shares were tempered by a 2.1 per cent drop in gold stocks, as bullion prices were little changed after falling 1 per cent in the previous session.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd recorded its worst ever intraday drop after trimming earnings expectations for fiscal 2020 and 2021, citing increased US competition.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.07 per cent to close at 11,676.51.

Air New Zealand Ltd and adventure goods retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd each fell about 2 per cent. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 03:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Metal Component inks agreement for 75.5m yuan sale of Chinese unit

METAL Component Engineering will sell its dormant Chinese subsidiary for 75.5 million yuan (S$14.8 million) in cash...

Jan 29, 2020 02:55 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after Wall St rebound despite virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, as investors eyed developments related...

Jan 29, 2020 02:42 PM
Real Estate

Wing Fong Mansions up for collective sale with S$176m reserve price

FREEHOLD condominium Wing Fong Mansions in Geylang has been launched for collective sale with a reserve price of S$...

Jan 29, 2020 02:34 PM
Government & Economy

Firms should 'be prepared for different scenarios' involving Wuhan virus: ESG

BUSINESSES should "be prepared for different scenarios" involving the Wuhan coronavirus, even though the current...

Jan 29, 2020 02:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Kone makes highest offer for Thyssenkrupp elevators: sources

[LONDON] Kone Oyj handed in the highest offer for Thyssenkrupp AG's elevator business, as the Finnish company tries...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly