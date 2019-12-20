You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares inch lower, but on track for weekly gain; New Zealand down

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 9:45 AM

nz_ASX_201219.jpg
Australian shares inched lower on Friday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks, but were on track for a more than 1 per cent weekly rise on the back of Monday's sizeable gain.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Friday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks, but were on track for a more than 1 per cent weekly rise on the back of Monday's sizeable gain.

Fuelled by news that the United States and China agreed to a "phase one" trade deal, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 1.6 per cent on the first trading day of the week. Since then trading has been lacklustre, with most investors holding off big bets ahead of the Christmas break.

On Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 19.6 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 6,813.10 by 0009 GMT.

Among financial stocks, Westpac Banking Corp, the country's second-biggest lender, which has been hit by a string of lawsuits in the recent weeks, slipped for a fourth consecutive session. Westpac shares were down 0.5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares of No. 3 lender National Australia Bank fell 0.3 per cent, while those of top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined 0.4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares edge up on tech, gold firms; New Zealand scales new peak

Pharmaceuticals giant CSL, the fifth-biggest stock on the index, reversed early gains to decline 0.4 per cent. Cochlear shed 0.8 per cent, while US-based Resmed Inc's Australian shares lost 0.7 per cent.

Supported by firm metals prices, copper and iron ore miners offered some support to the index. Heavyweight Rio Tinto rose 0.5 per cent, while Fortescue Metals Group inched higher.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record high for the second straight session before trading marginally lower.

Sky Network Television was the top gainer for a second consecutive session. SKT shares added 4.3 per cent, a day after the television broadcaster agreed to buy entertainment streaming service Lightbox and merge it with its own entertainment streaming service Neon.

The benchmark kiwi stock index was on track for a weekly gain of around 2.1 per cent after two straight weeks of losses.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 09:56 AM
Technology

US makes it easier for holders of industry-standard patents to block product sales

[BENGALURU] United States antitrust and patent officials on Thursday said they no longer deem holders of industry-...

Dec 20, 2019 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start day on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher on Friday following another record-breaking performance on...

Dec 20, 2019 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up on Friday; STI up 0.23%

SINGAPORE shares tracked Wall Street overnight to open stronger on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.23...

Dec 20, 2019 09:22 AM
Technology

Facebook says investigating data exposure of 267m users

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday said it is investigating a report that a database containing names and phone...

Dec 20, 2019 09:19 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.26...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly