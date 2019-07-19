You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares jump as Fed official boosts rate cut bets

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 4:43 PM

doc76abqv50z5u15ejr9ke4_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
Australian shares had their best day in over four weeks on Friday as remarks from a top Federal Reserve official virtually confirmed there will be a US rate cut later this month.
EPA

[SYDNEY] Australian shares had their best day in over four weeks on Friday as remarks from a top Federal Reserve official virtually confirmed there will be a US rate cut later this month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 per cent or 51.20 points to 6,700.30 at the close, and managed to narrowly finish the week in the black despite losing 0.4 per cent on Thursday.

New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday emphasised the importance of acting quickly to arrest any weakness in the US economy and said policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" until economic disaster strikes.

The dovish remarks were cheered by investors who have been betting on the world's most powerful central bank to start cutting rates at the July 30-31 meeting. Markets are fully priced for a 25-basis-point (bp) cut, while bets of a 50-bp reduction has also increased substantially from last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financials, the biggest sector on the benchmark, firmed to their highest since July 5. The country's "Big Four" banks advanced 0.9 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index tacked on 0.1 per cent or 12.06 points to finish the session at a record close of 10,753.15. The benchmark recorded its sixth consecutive week of gains.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SATS shares fall 5.8% after drop in Q1 earnings

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly