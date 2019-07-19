You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares jump on rising chance of Federal Reserve cuts; New Zealand touches record

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 10:48 AM

BP_ASX_190719_65.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares surged on Friday with gains across the board after comments from a top Federal Reserve official virtually confirmed there will be a US rate cut late this month.

At 0204 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.8 per cent or 49.8 points to 6,698.9.

If the midday gains stands, Friday will be the benchmark's best day since June 19.

The benchmark was on track to finish the week in the black, despite losing 0.4 per cent on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday emphasised the importance of acting quickly to arrest any weakness in the US economy and said policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and wait for potential economic problems to materialise.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok, said the Fed "looks primed to deliver on market wishes of 75 basis points in cuts for 2019 while not ruling out a policy bazooka 50 bp cut in July as Fed speakers one by one stick to the script unwavering from the current dovish guidance."

The dovish remarks were welcomed by investors who have been hoping for aggressive policy easing by the Fed and prompted heavy buying across the sectors, with advancing issues nearly double the decliners

Heavyweight financials were on track for their best day in more than two weeks, with the Big Four banks gaining between 1 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

Among them, National Australia Bank was the biggest mover as traders cheered its hire of Ross McEwan, credited with turning around Royal Bank of Scotland, as its new chief executive.

The Fed officials' remarks also boosted gold, sending Australian miners of the precious metal to their highest in nearly eight years.

Northern Star Resources reached a record high and was among the top performers on the benchmark, while Resolute Mining Ltd hit a more than two-year peak.

The broader mining sector also advanced, with Rio Tinto rising 0.9 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent or 23.5 points to an all-time high of 10,764.59.

The benchmark was headed for its sixth consecutive week of gains.

The biggest gainers were local-listings of Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, which rose 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_SGstocks_190719_59.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Stocks

Singapore's S$520b market looks past recession risk

Jul 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SATS, Aims Apac Reit, Sabana Reit, GS Holdings, Metech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly