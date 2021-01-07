You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best day in two months on Democrat Senate win

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 2:19 PM

AK_austocks_0701.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday by their most in nearly two months, as hopes grew for more US stimulus after Democrats won control of the Senate with victories in Georgia's two runoff elections.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.6 per cent higher at 6,712 points, after rising about 2 per cent earlier in the session.

"It's all about the Blue Wave and the Democrat cash cow potential for equity markets," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Queensland-based Smoling Stockbroking.

Miners were the standout performers, climbing nearly 5 per cent to hit their highest since June 2008, following a jump in iron ore, copper and nickel prices.

Industry heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group all hit record highs.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Analysts expect the Democrat-controlled US Senate to help President-elect Joe Biden push his policies and further boost commodity prices.

The Democrat sweep may continue to support base metal, material and energy prices, benefitting Australian metal and mining stocks, according to DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Further aiding sentiment, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country was on course to begin administering the first Covid-19 vaccines next month.

A rise in crude prices on the back of output cuts by Saudi Arabia lifted energy stocks, which hit their highest since March last year.

Financials added more than 3 per cent, with the "Big Four" banks seeing sharp gains.

In sharp contrast, tech stocks dived more than 4 per cent, tracking losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index overnight on worries of stricter regulations under the Democratic administration.

Afterpay tumbled about 7.5 per cent, while Xero lost 4.8 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.1 per cent, with bourse operator NZX rising as much as 2 per cent on upbeat December trading figures.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 02:24 PM
Consumer

A big Chinese backer would be roll of dice for MGM

[HONG KONG] There's a new gamble worth taking for MGM Resorts International. One of its Asian investors, Snow Lake,...

Jan 7, 2021 01:57 PM
Companies & Markets

BlackRock raps Top Glove board over worker safety

[KUALA LUMPUR] The board of directors of Malaysian firm Top Glove, the world's largest maker of medical grade gloves...

Jan 7, 2021 01:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia's biggest lender mulls US$1b rights issue: sources

[KUALA LUMPUR] Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the country's largest lender by assets, is exploring a plan to raise at least...

Jan 7, 2021 01:29 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks higher on Thursday, following Georgia Senate elections; STI up 1.5%

SINGAPORE stocks made strong gains on Thursday morning, mirroring regional trends, after the Democrats in the US...

Jan 7, 2021 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

[WASHINGTON] Four people died on the US Capitol grounds on Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: iFast, Oxley, CDL, Yanlord Land, First Reit

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on ARA H-Trust on vaccine, earnings optimism

US businesses condemn Capitol 'chaos', blame Trump

Australia's cabinet to meet early amid UK Covid-19 variant worries

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for