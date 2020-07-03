You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best week in a month as data drives rebound hopes

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 3:32 PM

rk_asx_030720.jpg
Australian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by healthcare stocks, and notched their biggest weekly gain in nearly a month as strong US jobs data and a record surge in domestic retail sales raised hopes for a recovery in the economic environment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by healthcare stocks, and notched their biggest weekly gain in nearly a month as strong US jobs data and a record surge in domestic retail sales raised hopes for a recovery in the economic environment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose up to 1.1 per cent before paring early gains to close 0.4 per cent higher at 6,057.90, its fourth straight session of gains and the strongest close since June 11. It added 2.6 per cent in its best weekly gain since June 5.

Following a surge in US payrolls for June, data showed Australia's retail sales jumped a record 16.9 per cent in May, recovering from an historic plunge in April and suggesting consumer spending will not be nearly as weak in the June quarter as initially feared.

James Tao, market analyst at CommSec said the data at home was a good sign that there are "green shoots" for the economy.

"We've had a pretty good week so far and the US markets being closed tonight certainly takes away a bit of incentives and so we did see a bit of profit-taking in between," said James Tao, market analyst at CommSec.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise as strong US jobs data rekindles recovery hopes

Aiding investor sentiment, Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased.

Healthcare stocks jumped 2.3 per cent to an over five-week high, propelled by index heavyweight CSL rising 2.7 per cent and Cochlear climbing 5.9 per cent after the hearing aid maker got a US Food and Drug Administration approval for four new products.

Elsewhere, Westpac Banking fell 0.4 per cent after the lender joined a growing list of big companies which admitted to underpaying staff.

Rising for a second straight day, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.5 per cent higher at 11,558.7.

The benchmark added 3.8 per cent for the week, its best weekly performance since mid-April.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 04:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco Trading sells crude from Malaysia as refinery remains shut: sources

[SINGAPORE] Aramco Trading Co (ATC), has sold close to 10 million barrels of crude oil it held around Malaysia since...

Jul 3, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

IMDA to roll out full parcel locker network by end-2021

A NATIONWIDE network of parcel lockers slated to be fully rolled out by end-2022 will be ready one year ahead of...

Jul 3, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end week on strong note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher Friday, extending the previous day's near-3 per cent gains, as global...

Jul 3, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

GE quick takes: SDA calls for stricter hiring of foreigners; PSP seeks full disclosure on reserves

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest...

Jul 3, 2020 04:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI 'neutral' on Singapore O&G, cites risks from skin clinic, falling birth rates

KGI Securities on Friday initiated coverage on specialist medical and surgical group Singapore O&G (SOG), which...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.