You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best week in a month on rosy earnings

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 3:22 PM

wh_Australia _250177.jpg
Australian shares closed higher on Friday, rising more than 1.5 per cent in a week that saw better-than-expected corporate earnings lift prospects for heavyweight financials despite investor concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday, rising more than 1.5 per cent in a week that saw better-than-expected corporate earnings lift prospects for heavyweight financials despite investor concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4 per cent to close at its best week in a month.

Financial stocks rose to end over 3.6 per cent for the week, their best week in nine months.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted its biggest weekly rise since last May on Friday after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the half year a day earlier.

Shares of National Australia Bank were at their highest close in three months as brokerages Jefferies and Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock's rating and price targets.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise on solid corporate earnings; NZ rises

Wealth manager AMP Ltd saw its best trading session in over six months, as brokerage Morgan Stanley said it sees earnings closer to stabilising in FY20.

Global markets were jolted on Thursday by a jump in the daily coronavirus death toll in China's Hubei province, when a change in the methods of diagnosing patients led to a record spike in cases, though the numbers were reduced by Friday's update.

Among decliners, gold stocks lost over 1 per cent as the country's largest listed gold miner Newcrest Mining dropped to its lowest close in more than eight months.

Energy stocks also fell to lose more than 1.4 per cent over the week.

Australia's top independent gas producer Woodside Petroleum reported a 25 per cent drop in annual underlying profit on Thursday, adding that the coronavirus outbreak was hampering its efforts to seal gas deals and sell stakes in a key growth project.

Oil explorer FAR Ltd plunged 8.8 per cent after a tribunal ruled that the company did not have pre-emptive rights on ConocoPhillips' sale of a stake in a Senegal oil and gas field to Woodside Petroleum. Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped about 0.4 per cent but closed the week higher.

Airport operator Auckland International Airport Ltd and utilities company Meridian Energy Ltd fell 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 03:38 PM
Transport

KLM apologises after coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in South Korea

[SEOUL] KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online...

Feb 14, 2020 03:33 PM
Government & Economy

China says 6 health workers died from virus, 1,716 infected

[BEIJING] Six health workers have died from the novel coronavirus in China and more than 1,700 have been infected,...

Feb 14, 2020 03:27 PM
Garage

JPMorgan sets July deadline for fintechs to sign new data access deals: sources

[WASHINGTON] JPMorgan Chase & Co has told financial technology companies they will be barred from accessing its...

Feb 14, 2020 03:22 PM
Government & Economy

Shell sends some Singapore staff home after Covid-19 scare

[SINGAPORE] Shell said on Friday it had identified an employee at its main Singapore office who had been in contact...

Feb 14, 2020 03:19 PM
Garage

Flywire becomes a unicorn with new investment from Goldman

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc is leading a new funding round for payments startup Flywire. The deal will add US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly