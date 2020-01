The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.9 per cent higher at 7,132.70. It dropped 0.3 per cent on Tuesday, snapping a record-breaking bull run over the previous five sessions.

[SYDNEY] Australian shares jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday to log their highest close, powered by significant gains in financial and consumer stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.9 per cent higher at 7,132.70. It dropped 0.3 per cent on Tuesday, snapping a record-breaking bull run over the previous five sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.7 per cent, posting a record closing high of 11,889.68.

REUTERS