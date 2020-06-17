You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on hopes for quick economic recovery

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 3:40 PM

doc7b1x6xskz6gf6li0dvv_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
Australian shares advanced on Wednesday as hopes for a swift global economic recovery rose after a record jump in US retail sales, although fears of a second wave of coroanvirus cases capped gains.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian shares advanced on Wednesday as hopes for a swift global economic recovery rose after a record jump in US retail sales, although fears of a second wave of coroanvirus cases capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.83 per cent to 5,991.8 points at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 3.9 per cent on Tuesday.

US retail sales rebounded sharply in May after two months of declines, spurring hopes that the virus-induced recession may be drawing to an end.

The optimism, however, was crimped by a resurgence in coronavirus cases as Beijing cut flights and closed schools in a bid to contain another outbreak, while new infections hit record highs in six US states.

Australia also said it will continue restrictions on its international borders for "some time to come".

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares see best day in over 2 months on Fed support

"Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to be noted across the world, the sentiment is suggesting that expectations remain for continued recovery particularly judging the fact that governments may be unwilling to see to an expansive lockdown once again," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG, said.

Leading the gains in Australia, tech stocks jumped to their highest level since February 19 after Wall Street peers rallied overnight.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 3.5 per cent to finish the session at 11,334.31.

The country on Wednesday formally launched talks on free trade agreements with Britain, which is looking to line up post-Brexit trade deals with other countries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 03:22 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore sees 247 new Covid-19 cases, including 5 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 247 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,216...

Jun 17, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes high-skilled foreign workers for financial sector

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is drafting a proposal to attract high-skilled workers from...

Jun 17, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan to ease virus border controls to let in some business people

[TAIPEI] Taiwan will from the start of next week ease border controls put in place to prevent the spread of the...

Jun 17, 2020 02:55 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs globally, memo shows

[LONDON] HSBC is resuming a redundancy plan it put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak, and will cut around 35,000...

Jun 17, 2020 02:53 PM
Consumer

German publisher Bauer sells Australia magazine business to Mercury Capital

[BENGALURU] German magazine and digital firm Bauer Media Group said on Wednesday its Australian arm that publishes...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.