You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on US stimulus bets

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 9:41 AM

rk_ASX_161220.jpg
Australian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Wednesday, on hopes for more US stimulus and further signals of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Wednesday, on hopes for more US stimulus and further signals of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

All three major Wall Street indexes jumped over 1 per cent overnight on hopes that US lawmakers will reach a quick coronavirus relief deal, amid surging US Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to signal low-interest rates for the foreseeable future.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1 per cent to 6,706.8 by 0015 GMT, with all major indexes trading in positive territory.

Gold stocks rose as much as 3.1 per cent to be the biggest gainers on the benchmark as the bullion climbed on hopes of more US stimulus. Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources jumped 2.1 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Australian tech stocks rose 2.6 per cent to hit a record high, taking a cue from their US peers. Afterpay rose 4.6 per cent and Xero gained 2.6 per cent.

Heavyweight miners also traded firmly in the black as iron ore prices recovered on lingering supply concerns and strong manufacturing output data from China.

However, trade tensions continued to brew as Canberra urged Beijing to clarify reports of import restrictions on Australian coal in China's state-controlled media outlets, warning any restrictions on would be in breach of World Trade Organisation rules.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1 per cent to 12,889.45, with financials and utilities being the biggest winners.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 10:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan loads up US$6b in ammunition to combat potential market turmoil

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has decided to purchase about US$6 billion in cash from the Ministry of Finance to ensure...

Dec 16, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Budget wish-list: Singapore Business Federation calls for Covid-19 support schemes to be extended till end-2021

THE Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has called for some Covid-19 support measures to be extended into end-2021...

Dec 16, 2020 09:52 AM
Transport

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

[BENGALURU] Delta Air Lines Inc is in early talks with governments to add more quarantine-free flights overseas, a...

Dec 16, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks advance after Nasdaq ends at record high; STI up 0.4% at open

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street overnight on optimism over US...

Dec 16, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares begin with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday morning on the front foot following a strong lead from Wall Street on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Saudi Arabia to get sovereign wealth fund dividend, has no plan to hike taxes

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Singapore new home sales up 18.9% in November on economic recovery hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for