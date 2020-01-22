You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares scale new highs on financials; New Zealand up

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 10:11 AM

nz_ASX_220120.jpg
Australian shares scaled fresh highs on Wednesday, driven by gains in financial stocks while a jump in materials heavyweight Fortescue Metals Group also lent support to the market.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares scaled fresh highs on Wednesday, driven by gains in financial stocks while a jump in materials heavyweight Fortescue Metals Group also lent support to the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 per cent, or 47.90 points, to 7114.90 by 0124 GMT after a 0.2 per cent drop on Tuesday.

The fear of missing out is in play and investors don't want to miss out on this rally, said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"Maybe we are seen as a defensive market globally," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financial stocks gained 0.7 per cent, with both Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rising about 0.8 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares inch lower after five days of gains; New Zealand up

However, National Australia Bank dropped 0.6 per cent after law firm Maurice Blackburn said it had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of more than 330,000 account holders against two entities of the lender for alleged breaches in pension laws.

Among other gainers, Fortescue extended gains into a fifth session and hit a record high after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "neutral" rating.

Healthcare stocks climbed about 0.5 per cent, with biotherapeutics company CSL rising to an all-time high.

Santos rose 0.5 per cent after the company posted record annual production, benefiting from higher gas output at its Western Australia assets.

Consumer stocks also advanced, with Woolworths Group and Coles Group rising 2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, investors remained concerned about the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has claimed six lives in Wuhan city.

China is the largest source of tourists to Australia, with more than 1 million people arriving last year and any travel restrictions are expected to hurt the tourism industry.

Shares of travel agent Webjet dropped 1 per cent, while those of casino operator Crown Resorts dipped 1.1 per cent.

Airline stocks also slipped, with Qantas Airways shedding 1.3 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent, or 34.81 points, to 11,839.95.

A2 Milk gained 1.7 per cent after global dairy prices surged again in the second auction of 2020 on Wednesday.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 10:25 AM
Transport

Tesla crosses US$100b stock market valuation in extended trading

[BENGALURU] Tesla Inc became the first US$100 billion publicly listed US carmaker in extended trading on Tuesday, in...

Jan 22, 2020 10:15 AM
Stocks

China biotech, drug firms warn of risks as stocks surge on virus-linked buying

[SHANGHAI] Chinese biotech firms and drug makers warned of investment risk after their shares surged on feverish...

Jan 22, 2020 10:01 AM
Transport

German raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German prosecutors have raided 10 business premises as part of a probe into suspected diesel...

Jan 22, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade on Wednesday following a sharp fall the day before but...

Jan 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower after virus fears hit US markets; STI down 0.03% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower on Wednesday after US stocks took a hit overnight due to fears about China's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly