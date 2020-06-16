You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares see best day in over 2 months on Fed support

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 3:49 PM

doc7b1ep3sbfeuadwxi702_doc79okq7ajpo5axcz8e3f.jpg
Australian shares jumped the most in more than two months on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve's move to start buying corporate bonds and upbeat remarks from the domestic central bank boosted investor confidence.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian shares jumped the most in more than two months on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve's move to start buying corporate bonds and upbeat remarks from the domestic central bank boosted investor confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 3.89 per cent to 5,942.3 points at the close of trade, snapping three straight sessions of losses. The benchmark fell 2.2 per cent on Monday.

The Fed said it would start purchasing corporate debt on Tuesday, adding to other emergency facilities launched to improve market functioning in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further boosting sentiment, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest meeting showed that the country's economic downturn could be shallower than earlier expected. Data showing an uptick in jobs through May further cemented these hopes.

"As restrictions are lifted, we expect to see the (labour market) recovery strengthen through June and into Q3," ANZ analysts said in a note.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares rise as Federal Reserve's bond purchase update boosts sentiment

Financial stocks rose as much as 5.4 per cent and dominated the gains. The "Big Four" banks firmed between 4.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 1,291, while 430 declined as a 3-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

In New Zealand, gains on the benchmark index were capped after the country reported two new cases of the coronavirus, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections.

The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8 per cent to finish the session at 10,953.85.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 03:46 PM
Life & Culture

The only West End show still standing

[NETHER WHITACRE, England] Last Tuesday, Morgan Philpott and Neal Foster of the Birmingham Stage Company were in the...

Jun 16, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

151 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 151 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,969....

Jun 16, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up nearly 5%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent on Tuesday, buoyed by rallies on Wall Street and...

Jun 16, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

N Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

[SEOUL] North Korea blew up and destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong on Tuesday,...

Jun 16, 2020 03:33 PM
Transport

US, China to each allow four weekly flights for airlines; Delta to fly next week

[SHANGHAI] The United States and China will each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, the US...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.