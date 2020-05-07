You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares slip on dour US data, overnight oil slump

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 9:58 AM

nz_asx_070520.jpg
Australian shares extended falls on Thursday as downbeat US economic data dashed hopes for a pickup in business activity, while an overnight slump in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended falls on Thursday as downbeat US economic data dashed hopes for a pickup in business activity, while an overnight slump in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped for a second straight session and was down 0.5 per cent to 5,356.2 by 1213 GMT.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow fell after data showed US private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April, and remarks by President Donald Trump that cast doubt on a trade deal signed in January with China.

In Australia, energy stocks were the top losers with a drop of more than 2 per cent, after oil fell 4 per cent to below US$30 a barrel on Wednesday as US crude stockpiles ticked up and diesel inventories swelled.

Oil Search led the fall with a decline of 3.4 per cent, followed by Santos Ltd, down 2.5 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Upbeat virus treatment view, oil jump lift shares

Fuel supplier Viva Energy dropped up to 3 per cent after posting a sharp decline in April jet fuel sales amid falling demand.

Gold stocks slipped 1 per cent to snap three straight sessions of gains, following a drop in bullion prices overnight.

Dacian Gold shed nearly 5 per cent, while index heavyweight Newcrest Mining fell 1.6 per cent.

Financial stocks fell 1.3 per cent, tracking peers in the United States. The "big four" lenders slipped between 1 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 356 while 445 declined as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favoured decliners. There were 47 new highs and 38 new lows.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to 10,620.2.

Mobile payment solutions provider Pushpay Holdings was the top gainer on the benchmark index, rising for a fourth straight session to hit a record high.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 09:49 AM
Government & Economy

US reaches settlement to recover over US$49m involving Malaysia's 1MDB

[KUALA LUMPUR] The United States has reached a settlement to recover more than US$49 million involving Malaysian...

May 7, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Shares open with small loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down at the open on Thursday following two days of gains and following losses on...

May 7, 2020 09:30 AM
Life & Culture

Going solo: Star Wars fans help to maintain distancing in Manila

[MANILA] A Philippines suburb is getting help from a galaxy far, far away to enforce its virus lockdown - Darth...

May 7, 2020 08:56 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower after holiday period

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after a three-day public holiday, tracking falls on Wall Street due to...

May 7, 2020 08:48 AM
Transport

Lyft sees rider demand improving after coronavirus bottom, 'on path to profitability'

[BANGALORE/NEW YORK] Lyft Inc said US ridership had improved more than 20 per cent from coronavirus-hit rock bottom...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.