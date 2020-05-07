Australia: Shares slip on dour US data, overnight oil slump

Australian shares extended falls on Thursday as downbeat US economic data dashed hopes for a pickup in business activity, while an overnight slump in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended falls on Thursday as downbeat US economic data dashed hopes for a pickup in business activity, while an overnight slump in crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped for a second straight session and was down 0.5 per cent to 5,356.2 by 1213 GMT.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow fell after data showed US private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April, and remarks by President Donald Trump that cast doubt on a trade deal signed in January with China.

In Australia, energy stocks were the top losers with a drop of more than 2 per cent, after oil fell 4 per cent to below US$30 a barrel on Wednesday as US crude stockpiles ticked up and diesel inventories swelled.

Oil Search led the fall with a decline of 3.4 per cent, followed by Santos Ltd, down 2.5 per cent.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Fuel supplier Viva Energy dropped up to 3 per cent after posting a sharp decline in April jet fuel sales amid falling demand.

Gold stocks slipped 1 per cent to snap three straight sessions of gains, following a drop in bullion prices overnight.

Dacian Gold shed nearly 5 per cent, while index heavyweight Newcrest Mining fell 1.6 per cent.

Financial stocks fell 1.3 per cent, tracking peers in the United States. The "big four" lenders slipped between 1 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 356 while 445 declined as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favoured decliners. There were 47 new highs and 38 new lows.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to 10,620.2.

Mobile payment solutions provider Pushpay Holdings was the top gainer on the benchmark index, rising for a fourth straight session to hit a record high.

REUTERS